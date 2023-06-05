WWDC 2023: Tim Cook takes to Twitter, says, "Tune in for our special event"

Just ahead of the start of WWDC 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter. Today is a big day for Apple as it will be announcing a number of new products that are likely to change the way that users interact with their Apple Gadgets, from iPhones, iPads to Apple Watch. On the cards are the various software updates like iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS and more. In terms of hardware, on top of the list is the Apple headset and the Apple Macbook Air 15-inch.

Looking to get this important day in a positive way, Cook tweeted, "WWDC is always one of my favorite moments of the year — and this one is going to be our best ever! Tune in for our special event at 10 a.m. PT"

Apple Inc.'s next big thing is almost here, with the company set to announce its mixed-reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC.

The headset has the potential to usher in a new era: It could kick off the shift to a different interface that upends how people work, play games and entertain themselves, says Bloomberg.

Investors will be keen to see how it all plays out with shares of the tech behemoth trading higher this morning, putting them on pace to close at a record high ahead of this product launch.

You can cath all the action LIVE here.

Notably, Apple Inc shares hit a record 17-month high on Monday. However, Apple shares' market value remained short of an all-time peak of $3 trillion, Reuters reports.

Apple shares have jumped nearly 40% in 2023, compared with an 11.5% rise in the benchmark S&P 500.