WWDC 2023: Tim Cook takes to Twitter, says, "Tune in for our special event"

  • Tim Cook is expected to announce a number of softaware and hardware products today at the Apple WWDC 2023.

By: HT TECH
Jun 05 2023, 20:37 IST
Apple AR/VR headset details leak ahead of WWDC; Launch, price to production, check it all out here
AR VR headset
1/5 Apple is all set to showcase its first-ever AR/VR headset during the WWDC 2023 event, leaks and rumours have suggested!  (Bloomberg)
Apple mixed reality headset
2/5 MacRumors says that Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, has revealed in a research note that Apple's AR/VR headset is scheduled to begin mass production in October. While the launch itself is expected by December. (Unsplash)
Apple headset
3/5 The leak further reveals that Apple's supply chain is gearing up to manufacture a limited quantity of 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023. (Pixabay)
Apple VR
4/5 On Apple Reality headset's expected price, Woodring echoed the previous rumours that the starting price of the headset will be approximately $3000. (Unspalsh)
Apple headset
5/5 As far as Apple Reality headset's expected specs are concerned, then know that Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants has tweeted that AR/VR headset may have Micro OLED panels with two 1.41-inch displays with 5000 nites peak brightness. It could run on xrOS.  (AFP)
Apple CEO Tim Cook
View all Images
Know how Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Just ahead of the start of WWDC 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter. Today is a big day for Apple as it will be announcing a number of new products that are likely to change the way that users interact with their Apple Gadgets, from iPhones, iPads to Apple Watch. On the cards are the various software updates like iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS and more. In terms of hardware, on top of the list is the Apple headset and the Apple Macbook Air 15-inch.

Looking to get this important day in a positive way, Cook tweeted, "WWDC is always one of my favorite moments of the year — and this one is going to be our best ever! Tune in for our special event at 10 a.m. PT"

Apple Inc.'s next big thing is almost here, with the company set to announce its mixed-reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC.

The headset has the potential to usher in a new era: It could kick off the shift to a different interface that upends how people work, play games and entertain themselves, says Bloomberg.

Investors will be keen to see how it all plays out with shares of the tech behemoth trading higher this morning, putting them on pace to close at a record high ahead of this product launch.

You can cath all the action LIVE here.

Notably, Apple Inc shares hit a record 17-month high on Monday. However, Apple shares' market value remained short of an all-time peak of $3 trillion, Reuters reports.

Apple shares have jumped nearly 40% in 2023, compared with an 11.5% rise in the benchmark S&P 500.

 

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 20:36 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets