WWDC 2023 Live Updates: iOS 17, mixed reality headset to be announced in a few hours

After a long wait, the day of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is finally here. Reports suggest that this year’s keynote session can be one of the longest in WWDC history, and exceed the two-hour mark. Leaks have revealed that a range of hardware and software announcements can be made today including iOS 17, a mixed reality headset (which is internally being called Apple Reality Pro), a 15-inch MacBook Air, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, xrOS (for the mixed reality headset) as well as multiple other MacBooks. Don’t miss a single announcement, check all the details here in real time.