WWDC 2023 Live Updates: iOS 17, mixed reality headset to be announced in a few hours
WWDC 2023 Live Updates: The keynote session will start in just 10 hours. From iOS 17, mixed reality headsets to 15-inch MacBook Air and more, know every announcement from the event.
After a long wait, the day of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is finally here. Reports suggest that this year's keynote session can be one of the longest in WWDC history, and exceed the two-hour mark. Leaks have revealed that a range of hardware and software announcements can be made today including iOS 17, a mixed reality headset
Who will host the WWDC 2023 keynote session?
Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as some other selected speakers will be hosting the session.
WWDC 2023 keynote session time
The keynote session will begin at 10 AM PT/10:30 PM IST.
Know how to livestream the keynote session
The Apple WWDC keynote, led by CEO Tim Cook, will commence on June 5 at 10:30 PM IST. While only a select audience with Apple invitations can attend the physical event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Here's how you can stream the event: Apple WWDC 2023: How to livestream the event | All the details inside
