Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Up to 40% off on top LG TVs starting at 29,990

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Planning to buy a new TV in this Amazon sale but confused about which brand or size to consider with your budget? Then we have listed 5 best LG TV models of different sizes to help you find an ideal smart TV. Additionally, with Amazon sale going on, you can grab huge deals and discounts on all LG TVs, making it a reasonable purchase. Check out the list of top LG TV models of all sizes.

Top LG TVs to buy during Amazon Prime Day sale

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The LG TV comes with a 43-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with several smart features such asThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit, Game Optimize, Filmmaker Mode, and more. The LG TV originally came at a price of Rs. 49990. However, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.29990, giving you a 40 percent discount.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: This LG TV comes with a 55-inch display and offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV has features such as a 4K Ultra HD LED Display, 4K Upscaler, AI Brightness Control, unlimited OTT app support, and much more. This 55-inch smart LG TV is priced at Rs.71990. However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it at just Rs.40990, giving you a 43 percent discount.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: This LG TV has a 43-inch display that offers a 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. The smart TV comes with several advanced features such as α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Active HDR, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, and much more. The TV retails for Rs.47990. However, you can get it for just Rs.31990 during the Amazon sale 2024.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: If you are looking for more advanced features and exceptional viewing experience then this LG TV could be a great choice as it offers a 4K Ultra HD OLED viewing experience. The smart TV features a 48-inch screen which is perfect for enjoying movies, series, sports, and other content. The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV is currently available at a 27 percent discount, therefore, you can get it for just Rs.79990.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: If you are looking for bigger display options then this LG TV could be the right fit for you as it comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD screen that is enough to give you a theatre-like experience. The good news is that you can get this smart LG TV at a much lower price during the Amazon Prime Day sale as it is available at a 40 percent discount, with a reduced price of Rs.47695.

