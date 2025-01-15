Best TVs at CES 2025 from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more

Televisions take centre stage at CES every single year, and this year was no exception. We saw more TVs with AI, stretchable display concepts, new backlighting tech, and outright humongous TV screens that are coming to a store near you. Of course, many of the TVs showcased at CES launch first in the U.S. or Europe, followed by other countries. In India, we won't be seeing all of these launches but we should expect some of the big brands to launch their shiny new toys here later this year.

Also read: Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Samsung Frame Pro

Samsung's Frame series of TVs have been fairly popular despite them costing a premium, just for its novel utility of using it as a wall painting. Unfortunately, the TV portion of it wasn't as great as many of Samsung's premium offerings. All of that changes with the new Frame Pro which uses Samsung's Neo QLED tech or Mini LEDs as the backlight. This should be able to produce richer colours and higher brightness levels compared to the regular Frame series. Samsung also hopes that more gamers will buy this TV as the Frame Pro features a 144Hz variable refresh rate, making it a perfect companion for high-end gaming consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

LG OLED Evo G5

If you're seeking the absolute best OLED TV, LG's G series should be right up there on your list. The company has taken things up a notch with the brand new OLED Evo G5 series. As impressive as the G4 was, the G5 is said to be even brighter than its predecessor, while skipping that all-important MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology. Sizes range from 48 inches to 97 inches, and you can expect all of the same advanced gaming tech like variable refresh rate, AMD's Freesync and Nvidia's GSync. LG has actually improved the refresh rate to 165Hz, which should appeal to a lot of PC gamers this time. The TV is powered by the second-gen Alpha 11 AI processor, and it comes with plenty of AI enhancements like AI Search and AI Chatbot.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Coolest tech showcased at CES 2025

Panasonic Z95B OLED TV

Panasonic has a new flagship OLED series for 2025 called the Z95B OLED. It boasts of a new generation Primary RBG Tandem panel which promises improved brightness and contrast. This is aided by the ThermalFlow cooling system. The TV comes in three sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. Panasonic says it has redesigned and repositioned the speakers for a wider soundstage and better spatial processing. The TV also supports advanced gaming features like AMD Freesync and Nvidia's GSync, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Hisense 136-inch Micro LED TV

Hisense really stole the show at CES 2025 with its highly advanced monster TVs. The showstopper was the 136-inch Micro LED TV that will be coming to stores later this year, but pricing hasn't been revealed yet. What makes this special is the Micro LED backlighting consisting of nearly 25 million LEDs about the size of a pixel. These LEDs, each, have individual red, blue, and green LEDs which form their own light source. This gives each Micro LED the ability to switch on or off, similar to the pixels in an OLED panel. One advantage here though is that Micro LEDs are capable of much higher brightness, essentially addressing the shortcoming of OLEDs, including burn-in. The TV has all the advanced tech you'd expect like VRR, 120Hz refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Wi-Fi 6E.

Also read: NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched Starting at $549 | CES 2025

Samsung RGB MicroLED 8K TV

Samsung had many tricks for CES 2025 and one of them was a stunning unnamed 8K RGB Micro LED TV. This 98-inch model will seemingly release sometime in 2025, along with smaller sizes too most likely. The tech promises to be similar to what Hisense showed off with its Micro LED panel, but Samsung claims it will have higher brightness and better colours. This is going to be an extremely expensive TV to say the least, but the fact that Samsung is even showing off hints at the fact that we could see this tech in more “affordable” premium TVs in 2025 as well. This should give OLED TVs a good run for their money, and maybe even see a price crash in order to compete better.

LG StanbyMe 2

This one isn't hitting store shelves anytime soon, but LG's new StandbyMe 2 is an upgrade to last year's model with better battery life, touch input, and a folio kickstand. This 27-inch TV can be placed anywhere in your home and has a claimed four-hour battery life on one charge. It also runs WebOS, which means you have access to a multitude of popular apps.

PocketBook InkPoster

Alright, so this isn't exactly a TV but it's a very cool and interesting display for sure. The InkPoster by PocketBook comes in 31.5-inch and 13.3-inch sizes, featuring E Ink Spectra 6 colour technology which offers a paper-like feel. It's designed to be used as a painting for your home or businesses, with the ability to display anything via the app. The built-in battery is said to last up to a year on one charge, making it low maintenance.