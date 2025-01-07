Latest Tech News Tech Tech News NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched Starting at $549 | CES 2025

NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched Starting at $549 | CES 2025

NVIDIA RTX 5070, priced at $549, is positioned as a value-packed entry point for next-generation gaming technology.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 13:17 IST
NVIDIA claims the flagship RTX 5090 offers double the performance of its predecessor, the RTX 4090, while maintaining a compact form factor suitable for smaller PC cases. (REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo)

NVIDIA RTX 5070 launch: The highly anticipated CES 2025 event commenced with a bang as NVIDIA unveiled its cutting-edge RTX 50-series graphics cards. These GPUs promise exceptional performance, efficiency, and innovation, making them a game-changer for PC gaming enthusiasts. The RTX 50-series starts at $549 for the RTX 5070 and goes up to an eye-watering $1,999 for the flagship RTX 5090. The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be available from 30 January, while the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 are set to launch in February.

NVIDIA RTX 50 series: Design and Features

The RTX 50-series showcases a sleek redesign of NVIDIA's Founders Edition, accompanied by impressive technical upgrades. Key features include:

  • GDDR7 Memory: Faster and more efficient than previous generations.
  • PCIe Gen 5 Support: Ensuring compatibility with the latest motherboards.
  • DisplayPort 2.1b: Supporting 8K displays at an astonishing 165Hz refresh rate.

NVIDIA claims the flagship RTX 5090 offers double the performance of its predecessor, the RTX 4090, while maintaining a compact form factor suitable for smaller PC cases.

High-End Power: RTX 5090 and RTX 5080

The RTX 5090 takes centre stage with extraordinary specifications:

  • 32GB GDDR7 Memory
  • 21,760 CUDA Cores
  • 1,792GB/sec Bandwidth

Powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and the latest DLSS 4 technology, the RTX 5090 delivers unrivalled gaming performance, such as runningCyberpunk 2077 at 238fps with ray tracing enabled. However, this power requires a 1,000-watt PSU and consumes up to 575 watts.

The RTX 5080, a strong alternative, features:

  • 16GB GDDR7 Memory
  • 10,752 CUDA Cores
  • 960GB/sec Bandwidth

With double the speed of the RTX 4080, it's ideal for demanding gaming and creative applications. It requires a recommended 850-watt PSU, offering cutting-edge performance at a lower price point.

Mid-Range Options: RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070

For gamers seeking affordability without compromising on power, the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 provide enticing options:

  • RTX 5070 Ti: 16GB GDDR7, 8,960 CUDA Cores, 896GB/sec Bandwidth
  • RTX 5070: 12GB GDDR7, 6,144 CUDA Cores, 672GB/sec Bandwidth

NVIDIA asserts these GPUs deliver double the performance of their RTX 40-series counterparts. The RTX 5070, priced at $549, is positioned as a value-packed entry point for next-generation gaming technology.

RTX 5000-Series for Laptops

NVIDIA also announced a laptop line-up for the RTX 50-series, launching in March 2025. These mobile GPUs feature up to 24GB of GDDR7 memory, bringing high-performance gaming and creative capabilities to portable devices.

AI Advancements and DLSS 4

The RTX 50-series incorporates groundbreaking AI technologies:

  • DLSS 4: Multi Frame Generation boosts frame rates by up to eight times, enhancing image quality while reducing visual artefacts.
  • Neural Shaders: Enhances game textures for richer visual fidelity.
  • Neural Faces: Utilises generative AI for lifelike character expressions.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 12:28 IST
