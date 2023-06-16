Android Features You Didn't Know
In this video, we’ll be showing you android features you may not know about. First on the list is a feature called Split Screen, which allows you to use two apps side-by-side on your phone. We’ll show you how to enable and use this feature. Next we will show you how to share wifi passwords using a QR code. Third one on the list is the Chrome Dinosaur game home screen widget. Now, the fourth android feature is to restrict background data. This feature helps to save battery life and prevent your data from getting drained. Last feature is to delete cookies that help you maintain your privacy while you browse through your phone.
First Published Date: 16 Jun, 20:54 IST
Tags: android
