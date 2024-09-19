Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
VivoT3Ultra_FrontCamera_50MP
VivoT3Ultra_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40186/heroimage/164726-v2-vivo-t3-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoT3Ultra_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40186/heroimage/164726-v2-vivo-t3-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoT3Ultra_3
Release date : 19 September 2024

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T3 Ultra is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 27,995 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T3 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T3 Ultra now with free delivery.
Lunar Gray Frost Green

Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo T3 Ultra in India is Rs. 27,995 . This is the Vivo T3 Ultra base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Lunar Gray and Frost Green. Market Status of Vivo T3 Ultra is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Likely Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black
₹24,990
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • First Purple, Knight White, Midnight Maverick
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Oppo K13 Turbo

Realme 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Realme 15 5g

Samsung Galaxy F56
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128 GB ROM/256 GB ROM
  • Green, Violet
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy F56

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Green, Violet
₹26,999
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Vivo X200 Ultra

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 256GB ROM
  • Green, Violet
₹26,998
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Vivo T3 Ultra Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with enhanced efficiency and thermal management.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 50MP Front

Capture stunning images with high detail, impressive zoom capabilities, and 4K video recording at 60 fps, even in low light.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB

Enjoy fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and everyday tasks.

display
Display
6.78 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Experience vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with excellent brightness, perfect for outdoor usability.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 80W Flash Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging that fully charges in just 55 minutes.

summary
Ideal For

Ideal for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for high-end performance and stunning visuals.

Vivo T3 Ultra Latest Update

Vivo T3 Ultra: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W: 100 % in 55 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 60 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, Smart Aura Light

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Colours

    Lunar Gray, Frost Green

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    192 grams

  • Height

    164.16 mm

  • Thickness

    7.58 mm

  • Width

    74.93 mm

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1260x2800 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    453 ppi

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    September 19, 2024

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Graphics

    Immortalis-G715 MC11

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Related Mobile News

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo T3 Ultra

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo T3 Ultra
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender