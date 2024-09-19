The price for the Vivo T3 Ultra in India is Rs. 27,995 . This is the Vivo T3 Ultra base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Lunar Gray and Frost Green. Market Status of Vivo T3 Ultra is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Oppo K13 Turbo
Realme 15 5G
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Realme 15 5g
Samsung Galaxy F56
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy F56
Vivo X200 Ultra
₹26,999
Check Details
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Vivo X200 Ultra
OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G
₹26,998
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Ultra VS Oneplus Nord Ce 5 5g
Experience seamless multitasking and smooth gaming with enhanced efficiency and thermal management.
Capture stunning images with high detail, impressive zoom capabilities, and 4K video recording at 60 fps, even in low light.
Enjoy fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and quick file access for gaming and everyday tasks.
Experience vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling with excellent brightness, perfect for outdoor usability.
Stay powered throughout the day with quick charging that fully charges in just 55 minutes.
Ideal for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for high-end performance and stunning visuals.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.