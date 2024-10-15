Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison Alternatives News
VivoY300Plus_FrontCamera_32MP
VivoY300Plus_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40273/heroimage/165362-v1-vivo-y300-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY300Plus_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40273/heroimage/165362-v1-vivo-y300-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoY300Plus_3
Release date : 15 October 2024

Vivo Y300 Plus

Vivo Y300 Plus is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 20,697 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y300 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y300 Plus now with free delivery.
Silk Black Silk Green

Vivo Y300 Plus Price in India and other variants

Vivo Y300 Plus price starts at ₹20,697 and goes upto ₹NA. Vivo Y300 Plus is available in 1 options. Market Status of Vivo Y300 Plus is Released.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹20,697 31% OFF Silk Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Vivo Y300 Plus Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (6nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and efficient gaming performance with optimized thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 2MP Rear, 32MP Front

Capture stunning photos with high dynamic range and impressive low-light capabilities, perfect for social media. Full HD video recording enhances your content creation.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8 GB + UFS 2.2 128 GB

Enjoy rapid app loading and smooth multitasking with ample storage for your files and games, expandable up to 1 TB.

display
Display
6.78 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant colors and smooth visuals, with excellent brightness for outdoor usability thanks to the curved bezel-less design.

battery
Battery
5000 mAh with 44W Flash Charging

Stay powered throughout the day with fast charging capability, reducing downtime significantly.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for content creators and heavy users seeking performance, excellent camera quality, and a vibrant display.

Vivo Y300 Plus Latest Update

Vivo Y300 Plus: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 44W

  • Removable

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Video Recording

    Full HD @ 30 FPS

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Colours

    Silk Black, Silk Green

  • Weight

    172 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    74.92 mm

  • Thickness

    7.49 mm

  • Height

    164.42 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Brand

    vivo

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.95 W/kg, Body: 0.91 W/kg

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    October 15, 2024

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Related Products

Vivo T4R 5G
₹19,499
Check Details
Vivo Y300 Plus VS Vivo T4r 5g

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
₹17,499
Check Details
Vivo Y300 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g
24% OFF

Samsung Galaxy M36
Discounted price:₹17,499 Original price:₹22,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y300 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy M36
22% OFF

Vivo Y300
  • Titanium Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹20,999 Original price:₹26,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y300 Plus VS Vivo Y300

Realme Narzo 80 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.83 inches Display Size
₹19,999
Check Details
Vivo Y300 Plus VS Realme Narzo 80 Pro

Vivo T4
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo Y300 Plus VS Vivo T4
Latest Mobile Phones

Related Vivo News

Vivo X200 Ultra’s photography kit unveiled with seven smart features ahead of official launch
11 Apr 2025

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo Y300 Plus

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo Y300 Plus
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender