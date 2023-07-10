Home Wearables News Big discount rolled out on Apple AirPods during early Amazon Prime Day sale

Big discount rolled out on Apple AirPods during early Amazon Prime Day sale

As the Amazon Prime Day sale is nearing, Amazon is offering a huge discount on Apple AirPods! Check out the discount here!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 18:12 IST
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods are available with a huge price cut during the early Amazon Prime Day sale. (Unsplash)
Amazon Prime Day sale starts from July 11 and ends on July 12! It is just a few hours away and you can grab amazing deals and offers across various products on Amazon. However, ahead of that, early Amazon Prime Day deals are already available on various products.

If you are waiting for the sale to begin, then know that Amazon is already offering great deals on smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and more. There are plenty of fascinating offers available now that will save you huge amounts of money.

And we have just such a money-saving deal for you on Apple AirPods. It is now available with a huge price cut. If you are looking for an earbuds upgrade, then this can be the one for you!

Apple AirPods deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale

Just a day before the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, Amazon announced a hefty discount on the new fashionable earbuds. As per Amazon, the price of Apple Airpods is $159. However, with the discount, you can get it for just $125 and thereby save a flat $34, giving you a discount of 21 percent.

Sounds good? Check out what the Apple AirPods has to offer and how it can enhance your listening experience.

Apple AirPods features

The earbud offers a One-tap setup on all Apple devices and offers more than 24-hour battery life with its charging case and up to 11 hours of talk time. It features dual beamforming microphones, dual optical sensors, a motion-detecting accelerometer, and a speech-detecting accelerometer.

Note that the item will be eligible for Return, Refund, or Replacement within 15 days of receipt if you find any defect or problem while using it.

If you are not a Prime member, then get a subscription today to enjoy additional deals and benefits. The cost of a subscription varies as per preference. You can get a monthly subscription for $14.99 and a yearly subscription for $139 per year.

Stay tuned for more such deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale!

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 18:07 IST
