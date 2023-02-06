    Trending News

    Jabra Elite 5 priced at Rs. 14999 on launch; check specs

    Jabra has launched its latest true wireless range, the Jabra Elite 5. The earbuds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 14:49 IST
    Jabra Elite 5
    Jabra says they are ideally suited for those needing to take calls anywhere and apart from that can be used for enjoying media during leisure. (Jabra)
    Jabra Elite 5
    Jabra says they are ideally suited for those needing to take calls anywhere and apart from that can be used for enjoying media during leisure. (Jabra)

    Jabra has launched its latest true wireless range, the Jabra Elite 5. The earbuds, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC, are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals. So, what do you really get? Among the benefits is that the earbuds allow you to focus on what really matters, with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

    The Jabra Elite 5 price is Rs. 14999 it and will be available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige on Amazon from February 10, 2023.

    You can also carry out high-quality calls enabled by the 6-mic call technology and wind noise reduction. The sound is piped through 6mm speakers.

    The earbuds will last for up to 7 hours play time, and up to 28 hours with Qi-certified wireless charging case. Jabra adds that you can stay connected with 2 devices at once with Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity and easy pairing with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair Access Alexa or Google Assistant. It will be hands free. It is IP55-rated for durability against dust and water

    Jabra says the Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of the ear, and feedforward microphones on the outside. It adds, "The ANC performance is therefore, less sensitive to how you position the buds in the ear and it ensures a more reliable noise cancellation across a wider range of frequencies."

    Jabra has also teamed up with Spotify to offer users Spotify Tap Playback. The Elite 5 buds also deliver a customizable EQ, and can handle rain or shine, as they boast an IP55 durability rating.

    Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager – India & SAARC at Jabra said: “Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind.”

    Jabra Elite 5 key features and specifications:

    1. Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks more background noise, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth SoC

    2. 6-microphone call technology with wind noise suppression

    3. Bluetooth Multipoint / Dual Pairing keeps you connected to two devices at once

    4. Powerful 6mm speakers

    5. Up to 7 hours play time with ANC on (up to 28 hours with wireless charging case)

    6. Supports Qi-certified Wireless Charging

    7. Qualcomm aptX Audio

    8. Easy pairing with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair

    9. Google Assistant and Alexa Built In for hands-free assistance on-the-go

    10. IP55-rated protection against dust and water

    11. Customizable EQ and Spotify Tap Playback.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 14:48 IST
