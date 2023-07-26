Samsung, at its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, has officially announced the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Galaxy Watch6 Classic. The event held in Seoul showcased the company's commitment to innovation and advancements in wearable technology. Check here everything you want to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, including price, specs and features.

Health Tracking for a Better You

President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, emphasized the company's commitment to democratizing advanced health monitoring tools. The Galaxy Watch6 series aims to make health tracking more accessible and convenient by providing personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being.

Unlocking the Power of Better Sleep

The Galaxy Watch6 series places a strong focus on sleep optimization, offering in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors. These factors include total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, physical and mental recovery, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of their sleep quality each night. Co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, the watch also offers personalized Sleep Messages and Sleep Consistency tracking.

Fitness enthusiasts will be delighted by the enhanced features that offer a tailored approach to fitness goals. The Body Composition feature provides key physical measurements, guiding users in setting and tracking their fitness objectives. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch6 introduces a new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature that analyzes individual capabilities and sets optimal running intensity levels based on users' abilities.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring

The smartwatches also come equipped with blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, as well as an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature. This background check for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep. Other notable features include skin temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fall Detection, which automatically alerts emergency services or pre-selected contacts if a fall is detected.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch6 series impresses with a 20% larger and more vibrant display, offering better readability and interaction. The slim bezels contribute to the sleek look, while new one-click bands enable easy customization. Users can choose from over 704 unique combinations to design their perfect watch.

Long-lasting Battery and Availability

The Galaxy Watch6 series boasts a larger battery and reduced battery consumption, ensuring longer usage time. A quick charge of just eight minutes can add an additional eight hours of usage, making it perfect for overnight sleep tracking.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets starting from July 26 and starting from $ 299 and $399, with general availability beginning on August 11. These innovative smartwatches promise to be valuable companions for health-conscious individuals seeking advanced health monitoring tools at their fingertips. With attractive pricing options, Samsung is set to capture the attention of fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers alike.