Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

The Gizmore Vogue promises a premium design and a vast array of fitness features, but is it the one you should go for? Know it all in our review.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 27 2023, 11:52 IST
Gizmore Vogue can be currently purchased for Rs. 2299 on Flipkart. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Gizmore Vogue can be currently purchased for Rs. 2299 on Flipkart.

Analogue timepieces have become a thing of the past. Although people still purchase analogue watches, many of them are collectors' pieces which are to be preserved in time and not worn on a daily basis. This is where smartwatches come in, and they have come a long way in the last few years. Never in my early years did I think that I'd be wearing a gadget on my wrist which could do almost anything that my phone could, but then, here we are.

As time has gone by, smartwatches have become cheaper. Gone are the days when the only offerings in the market were the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch and Fitbit. Nowadays, you can find great smartwatches which offer a plethora of features on a budget, and the wearables market is flooded with smartwatches offering similar features at competitive prices.

One of the recent brands making their name in the world of smartwatches is Gizmore, and the company has recently launched its Gizmore Vogue smartwatch. It promises a premium design and a vast array of fitness features at its discounted price tag of Rs. 2299, down from the original Rs. 6999, but is it the one you should go for?

I've been wearing it for the past few weeks and here's how the Gizmore Vogue stands up.

Gizmore Vogue: Design

Gizmore Vogue Design
The Gizmore Vogue features a premium design which will appeal to young buyers. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The Gizmore Vogue features a premium design which will appeal to young buyers.

The saying goes like “first impression is the last impression”, and that certainly is true in the case of Gizmore Vogue. At first glance, the Gizmore Vogue resembles one of the most popular smartwatches in the world - the Apple Watch Ultra. The smartwatch has a metal casing and a square dial which adds to the appeal and makes the watch look rugged. It has a rotating crown as well as 2 dedicated buttons, one for power and one for opening recent tasks.

Although the smartwatch might seem heavy, it feels lightweight on the wrist and even after a whole day of wearing it, the silicone strap feels comfortable. This is so during exercise and sweaty situations too. It comes in Black, Orange and White, although the only difference is the strap colour.

Gizmore Vogue: Display

Gizmore Vogue Display
Details about the display of the Gizmore Vogue. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Details about the display of the Gizmore Vogue.

On paper, Gizmore Vogue features a 1.95-inch HD display with a resolution of 320x385 pixels. The display is not excellent or the most pixel-dense, but it is more than adequate and does not look pixelated in most cases. The colours are punchy with decent viewing angles. The watch has 600 nits of peak brightness which is great for outdoor use.

Having said that, Gizmore could have provided an AMOLED display which could have been a cherry on top. But despite that, the watch does offer an always-on display (AOD) which is a nice touch.

Gizmore Vogue: Performance

Gizmore Vogue Performance
Details about the Gizmore Vogue's performance on a day-to-day basis. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Details about the Gizmore Vogue's performance on a day-to-day basis.

This is one area I feel the smartwatch could have done better. The laggy OS of the Gizmore Watch decreases its appeal and ruins the experience. Although the refresh rate isn't mentioned, it certainly isn't the smooth 60Hz that we've grown to enjoy, which makes the UI sluggish.

The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers, such as a Heart Rate Monitor, Women's Health Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and SpO2 Monitor, as well as meditation, sedentary and dehydration reminders. In the weeks since I've put it on my wrist, only a couple of times have the heart rate and SpO2 trackers have faltered, although the same cannot be said about the step tracker which started counting my steps while I was watching a movie in the theater.

The smartwatch also has a GPS trajectory feature which allows users to track all their activity and share it with friends and family via the Vfit app, and it works well.

The Gizmore Vogue smartwatch features over 100 watch faces for customization and you'll find plenty of good ones which display various functions such as steps, heart rate and more.

It also supports Bluetooth calling and the audio quality is decent, although the listener will struggle to hear you in crowded places.

In terms of durability, the Gizmore Vogue gets IP67 rating and can withstand your sweat and accidental spills.

Gizmore Vogue: Battery life

Gizmore Vogue Battery life
Details about the battery life offered by Gizmore Vogue. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Details about the battery life offered by Gizmore Vogue.

In terms of battery life, the Gizmore Vogue smartwatch promises up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge and up to 2 days with BT calling. Although the smartwatch didn't manage to hit those exact numbers, it still lasted an impressive 8.5 days which is more than enough to manage on your long trips.

The smartwatch gets wireless charging functionality and comes bundled with a wireless charger which is a bonus.

Gizmore Vogue: Verdict

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Verdict: Should you go for it? (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Gizmore Vogue Verdict: Should you go for it?

The Gizmore Vogue manages to hit the criteria which young tech enthusiasts look for, offering a premium design, good battery life and a vast array of health functions. Although the display offers punchy colours and is crisp, the absence of AMOLED is felt. The smartwatch is rugged, and it will stand out on your wrist with its premium design. Although the step tracker faltered sometimes, the other health trackers such as Heart rate, SpO2 and others were fairly accurate most of the time. The watch promises up to 10 days of battery life and lasts up to 8.5 in day-to-day use, and the wireless charging is an added bonus. So, even as the smartwatch looks premium, performance-wise it could have been much better.

However, having said that, the smartwatch currently sells for Rs. 2299, and not Rs. 6999, and at that price point, it is one of the best options you can go for as it offers a decent blend of style and technology.

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 6,990/-
Product Name
Gizmore Vogue
Brand Name
Gizmore
Pros
  • Attractive design
  • Rugged build
  • Good battery life
Cons
  • No AMOLED
  • Average BT calling quality
Specifications
  • Display
    1.95-inch HD
  • Resolution
    320 X 385 pixels
  • Battery life
    Up to 10 days
  • IP Rating
    IP67

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 11:52 IST
