Home Gadgets For You Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Consider these superb smartwatches

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Consider these superb smartwatches

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Well, we were and to do that, we hit the Web and located the best possible deals on smartwatches for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 18:09 IST
Smartwatches under 3000: Check top deals - Boat Wave Lite, Noise Colorfit Pulse, and more
image caption
1/5 Amazon has kicked off the ‘Electronics Fridays’ series sale in India and announced a host of exciting deals on smartwatches for all tech enthusiasts. If you are one of those techies who are looking for a perfect smartwatch on a budget, this is the best time. Leading brands such as boAt, Noise, Fire-boltt, and more are offering deals with discounts up to 60 percent. In case you want to know about the top smartwatch deals under Rs. 3000, just read on.
image caption
2/5 boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch with the ultra-slim and lightweight design comes with heart rate and SpO2 monitor sensors to keep check of your health. It also offers multiple sports modes which include Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Football, and more. It is available for Rs. 1,799. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Fire-Boltt Ninja comes with a calling feature to make and receive calls directly from your watch. Moreover, it features a dial pad, an option to access recent calls, Real-Time Heart Rate monitoring, and a SpO2 sensor. Everything at just Rs. 2,999. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Priced at Rs. 1,899, the Noise Colorfit Pulse also monitors your blood oxygen, real-time heart rate, and sleep quality with a battery backup of 10 days. You can choose from 60+ cloud-based watch faces or customize them as per your preference. (Amazon)
Fire-Boltt Rage
5/5 Fire-Boltt Rage consists of 60 sports modes to track and analyse your performance while comparing the history. Priced at just Rs. 2,299, the smartwatch offers Heart Rate Monitoring with the latest HRS3600 Technology chip and SPO2 monitoring. (Amazon)
Smart watches
View all Images
Top smartwatches to give to your mother on Mother's Day. (REUTERS)

Mother's Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate the incredible women in our lives. Therefore, why not surprise her with a thoughtful gift? So, we sat down for a brainstorming session and zeroed in on smartwatches. Definitely, this is a personalised gadget that will stay on the wrist through the day, unlike the phone which is always lying somewhere just a little bit out of reach.

A smartwatch is an excellent gift as it can help mom stay organised, track fitness goals, and conveniently access notifications right from her wrist, or calls, if it has that feature. Here is our handpicked selection of the top smartwatches to gift your mother on this Mother's Day.

Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version)

The Amazfit GTS2 Mini features a vibrant 1.55-inch always-on AMOLED display with high 314 PPI resolution, ensuring crystal-clear images and sharp detail. It weighs only 19.5 grams and has a slim body of 8.95mm, making it comfortable to wear throughout the day and during sports activities. With 68 built-in sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, and features like blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep quality monitoring, and stress level monitoring, it's a comprehensive health companion for active moms. It even has Alexa built-in for added convenience. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 5999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 offers more than just the usual features like sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. It stands out with its innovative Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature, providing detailed insights into muscle, bone, and fat density. With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, it's a great choice for tech-savvy moms. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 35999.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a stylish and affordable smartwatch with a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen and a resolution of 320 x 360p. It's also water-resistant up to 50 metres, making it suitable for various activities. With 100 watch faces to choose from, your mom can personalise her watch to match her outfit every day. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering seamless connectivity. You can get it for just Rs. 2280 on Amazon.

Boat Xtend Smartwatch

For a budget-friendly option, consider the Boat Xtend Smartwatch. With its 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces, it combines practicality and style. It tracks heart rate, SPo2, and sleep patterns, providing valuable health insights. Available at a discounted price on Amazon at just Rs. 1999, it offers excellent value for money.

In short, we suggest that you should keep your mom connected and in control with these smartwatches. With features like Bluetooth music control, easy pairing with smartphones, and integration with popular health apps, they offer a seamless user experience. Show your appreciation to your mom with a smartwatch that combines style, functionality, and health monitoring features.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 18:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets