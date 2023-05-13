Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Consider these superb smartwatches

Mother's Day is a special occasion to honour and appreciate the incredible women in our lives. Therefore, why not surprise her with a thoughtful gift? So, we sat down for a brainstorming session and zeroed in on smartwatches. Definitely, this is a personalised gadget that will stay on the wrist through the day, unlike the phone which is always lying somewhere just a little bit out of reach.

A smartwatch is an excellent gift as it can help mom stay organised, track fitness goals, and conveniently access notifications right from her wrist, or calls, if it has that feature. Here is our handpicked selection of the top smartwatches to gift your mother on this Mother's Day.

Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version)

The Amazfit GTS2 Mini features a vibrant 1.55-inch always-on AMOLED display with high 314 PPI resolution, ensuring crystal-clear images and sharp detail. It weighs only 19.5 grams and has a slim body of 8.95mm, making it comfortable to wear throughout the day and during sports activities. With 68 built-in sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, and features like blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep quality monitoring, and stress level monitoring, it's a comprehensive health companion for active moms. It even has Alexa built-in for added convenience. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 5999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 offers more than just the usual features like sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. It stands out with its innovative Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature, providing detailed insights into muscle, bone, and fat density. With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, it's a great choice for tech-savvy moms. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 35999.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a stylish and affordable smartwatch with a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen and a resolution of 320 x 360p. It's also water-resistant up to 50 metres, making it suitable for various activities. With 100 watch faces to choose from, your mom can personalise her watch to match her outfit every day. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering seamless connectivity. You can get it for just Rs. 2280 on Amazon.

Boat Xtend Smartwatch

For a budget-friendly option, consider the Boat Xtend Smartwatch. With its 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces, it combines practicality and style. It tracks heart rate, SPo2, and sleep patterns, providing valuable health insights. Available at a discounted price on Amazon at just Rs. 1999, it offers excellent value for money.

In short, we suggest that you should keep your mom connected and in control with these smartwatches. With features like Bluetooth music control, easy pairing with smartphones, and integration with popular health apps, they offer a seamless user experience. Show your appreciation to your mom with a smartwatch that combines style, functionality, and health monitoring features.