Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

In the ongoing exploration of Red Dead Redemption 2's mysteries, players have uncovered an alternate ending that had previously remained unknown. This discovery adds an unexpected layer to the game's content, although it is not related to the main storyline but rather a specific mission.

RDR2 Alternative Scene Revealed

The mission in question is ‘A Quiet Time,' where players join Lenny on a drinking spree. Typically, players escape from the police during this mission, which aligns with the game's broader narrative.

Recently, a Reddit user, known as Name12345678910-1, revealed that an alternate ending exists. Instead of the usual escape, players can find themselves in a different scenario if they get caught by the police. In this alternative scene, rather than simply passing out drunk, the character can end up in jail.

Unexpected Perks of Being Jailed

While being jailed might seem an unusual way to conclude this mission, it provides some benefits. For instance, players find themselves closer to their horse, which can be advantageous. Despite this, some players express frustration about being captured by the police in the first place. Reddit user hortys questioned, “Is there really an alternate scene if you get caught by the police?”

A response confirmed the existence of this scene, noting that it can be quite humorous. Players might run into a post while trying to escape, resulting in a comical moment where Arthur wakes up in a jail cell.

This alternate ending surprises players with its variety. Redditor dandemonium66 shared that Arthur's responses vary with each replay of the mission. “I've replayed the mission for fun and Arthur says something different every time. Another example of Rockstar's attention to detail,” they said.

Next time you join Lenny for a drink, consider exploring this hidden ending- you might be in for an unexpected twist.