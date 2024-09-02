 Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips | Gaming News
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

Know how to successfully rob trains, banks, stagecoaches, and homes in Red Dead Redemption 2 with this easy-to-follow guide for maximising your loot and managing risks.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 12:21 IST
Red Dead Redemption 2: 7 most challenging and toughest achievements to unlock
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
1/7 The difficulty of achievements in Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) stands out when compared to its predecessor. The single-player challenges in RDR2 are notably tougher, spanning longer gameplay and more collectibles. In contrast, while Red Dead Redemption had harder multiplayer achievements, RDR2's single-player content is significantly more demanding than other Rockstar titles like GTA5, Bully, and LA Noire. (Rockstar Games)
2/7 Zoologist and Skin Deep Achievements: The Zoologist and Skin Deep achievements in Red Dead Redemption 2 stand out for their difficulty. The challenge stems from the random spawning of animals, which can make finding specific creatures like the Western Bull Moose particularly frustrating. Despite using guides to locate them, players often find themselves repeatedly trying different locations and reloading saves to achieve their goal, leading to a time-consuming process. (Rockstar Games)
3/7 The Gold Rush Challenge: Achieving gold medals in Red Dead Redemption 2 is a daunting task. Unlike previous Rockstar games where gold medals could be earned through a mix of story and side missions, Red Dead 2 requires players to complete all objectives in a single run for story missions. This necessity makes earning the 70 gold medals significantly more challenging, as players must excel in various aspects of gameplay to meet all requirements. (Rockstar Games)
4/7 The Errand Boy Achievement: The Errand Boy achievement involves completing item requests from camp members. However, these requests do not always trigger automatically, requiring players to frequently interact with characters to receive them. To secure this achievement, players need to complete at least four requests before Chapter 4's end. After completing the game, a request from Uncle becomes available, marking a final opportunity to achieve this goal. (Rockstar Games)
5/7 Best In The West Achievement: Securing 100 percent completion in Red Dead Redemption 2 is notably challenging due to the sheer volume of tasks required. The game demands extensive hunting, collecting, and challenge completion, with some tasks proving especially time-consuming. Among these, players must finish 90 distinct challenges, including winning multiple games of Dominoes, catching every fish type, and locating a particularly elusive 19-pound fish. (Rockstar Games)
6/7 Friends With Benefits Achievement: The Friends With Benefits achievement involves participating in specific camp activities during Chapters 2, 3, and 4. This achievement is easy to miss if players are unaware of it. To avoid missing out, players should regularly check the map for available camp activities and ensure they complete the necessary tasks in each chapter to achieve this goal. (Rockstar Games)
7/7 Artificial Intelligence Achievement: In Red Dead Redemption 2, The Artificial Intelligence achievement requires completing a quest related to Marko Dragic. After the initial quest, players must visit Dragic’s building in the northeastern part of the map without any quest marker to guide them. The absence of a marker can confuse players, making it essential to revisit the location to trigger the achievement once inside Dragic's building. (Rockstar Games)
Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips
Know how to rob trains, banks, stagecoaches, and homes in Red Dead Redemption 2 with these tips. (Rockstar Games)

In Red Dead Redemption 2, robbing trains, banks, and stagecoaches offers significant rewards but comes with substantial risks. Here's how to successfully execute these high-stakes heists and secure valuable loot.

How to Rob Trains

Robbing trains is one of the most lucrative options in the game. Start by stopping the train outside towns, ideally between stations. Ride your horse beside the train, then hit X (or Square) to embark. Avoid boarding at stations to reduce the risk of encountering witnesses. Once on the train, proceed to the engine, subdue the driver, and then move through the passenger cars to collect money and jewellery. Be prepared for guards and witnesses; neutralise them to prevent alerting law enforcement.

Also read
How to Rob Stagecoach

Stagecoach heists become more profitable once you unlock the stagecoach fence at Emerald Ranch in Chapter 3. You can find bent postal workers in Strawberry and Rhodes who provide details on various stagecoach routes for a fee. These missions range from easy to highly challenging, requiring dynamite and combat skills for heavily guarded coaches. Later, you may encounter post office personnel pointed out on your map who disclose additional robbery information.

Bank Robberies

Banks offer substantial rewards but involve intense shootouts. Enter the bank, intimidate the clerk into opening the vault, and decide whether to use dynamite or smash the safe. Dynamite delivers quick results but attracts more law enforcement and yields less cash. Cracking the safe quietly requires more time but is safer if no witnesses are present. Rotate the analog stick left and right in response to vibrations to unlock the safe. Practice improves efficiency.

Home Robberies

Home robberies are valuable side missions that often involve team efforts. For example, rob Chez Porter with Javier in Chapter 2 or 3, or Lonnie's Shack with Sean in Chapter 3. Other notable locations include:

  • Aberdeen Pig Farm: Southeast of Emerald Ranch, past Bluewater Marsh. Greet the farmer to gain access and loot the house.
  • Watson's Cabin: Northwest of Wallace Station. Initially, you can enter and find a shotgun. Returning later may result in hostility from new occupants.
  • Van Horn Mansion: South of the Van Horn Trading Post. Enter at night for easier looting while inhabitants are asleep.

Follow these strategies to navigate the high-risk world of Red Dead Redemption 2 heists and maximise your rewards.

First Published Date: 02 Sep, 12:21 IST
