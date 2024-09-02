Red Dead Redemption 2: Master Train, Bank, and Stagecoach heists with these expert robbery tips

In Red Dead Redemption 2, robbing trains, banks, and stagecoaches offers significant rewards but comes with substantial risks. Here's how to successfully execute these high-stakes heists and secure valuable loot.

How to Rob Trains

Robbing trains is one of the most lucrative options in the game. Start by stopping the train outside towns, ideally between stations. Ride your horse beside the train, then hit X (or Square) to embark. Avoid boarding at stations to reduce the risk of encountering witnesses. Once on the train, proceed to the engine, subdue the driver, and then move through the passenger cars to collect money and jewellery. Be prepared for guards and witnesses; neutralise them to prevent alerting law enforcement.

How to Rob Stagecoach

Stagecoach heists become more profitable once you unlock the stagecoach fence at Emerald Ranch in Chapter 3. You can find bent postal workers in Strawberry and Rhodes who provide details on various stagecoach routes for a fee. These missions range from easy to highly challenging, requiring dynamite and combat skills for heavily guarded coaches. Later, you may encounter post office personnel pointed out on your map who disclose additional robbery information.

Bank Robberies

Banks offer substantial rewards but involve intense shootouts. Enter the bank, intimidate the clerk into opening the vault, and decide whether to use dynamite or smash the safe. Dynamite delivers quick results but attracts more law enforcement and yields less cash. Cracking the safe quietly requires more time but is safer if no witnesses are present. Rotate the analog stick left and right in response to vibrations to unlock the safe. Practice improves efficiency.

Home Robberies

Home robberies are valuable side missions that often involve team efforts. For example, rob Chez Porter with Javier in Chapter 2 or 3, or Lonnie's Shack with Sean in Chapter 3. Other notable locations include:

Aberdeen Pig Farm: Southeast of Emerald Ranch, past Bluewater Marsh. Greet the farmer to gain access and loot the house.

Watson's Cabin: Northwest of Wallace Station. Initially, you can enter and find a shotgun. Returning later may result in hostility from new occupants.

Van Horn Mansion: South of the Van Horn Trading Post. Enter at night for easier looting while inhabitants are asleep.

Follow these strategies to navigate the high-risk world of Red Dead Redemption 2 heists and maximise your rewards.