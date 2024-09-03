 Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential | Gaming News
Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 players can now enhance their experience with a free Nvidia update, boosting the game’s visuals and performance on PC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 12:03 IST
Red Dead Redemption 2: 7 most challenging and toughest achievements to unlock
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
1/7 The difficulty of achievements in Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) stands out when compared to its predecessor. The single-player challenges in RDR2 are notably tougher, spanning longer gameplay and more collectibles. In contrast, while Red Dead Redemption had harder multiplayer achievements, RDR2's single-player content is significantly more demanding than other Rockstar titles like GTA5, Bully, and LA Noire. (Rockstar Games)
2/7 Zoologist and Skin Deep Achievements: The Zoologist and Skin Deep achievements in Red Dead Redemption 2 stand out for their difficulty. The challenge stems from the random spawning of animals, which can make finding specific creatures like the Western Bull Moose particularly frustrating. Despite using guides to locate them, players often find themselves repeatedly trying different locations and reloading saves to achieve their goal, leading to a time-consuming process. (Rockstar Games)
3/7 The Gold Rush Challenge: Achieving gold medals in Red Dead Redemption 2 is a daunting task. Unlike previous Rockstar games where gold medals could be earned through a mix of story and side missions, Red Dead 2 requires players to complete all objectives in a single run for story missions. This necessity makes earning the 70 gold medals significantly more challenging, as players must excel in various aspects of gameplay to meet all requirements. (Rockstar Games)
4/7 The Errand Boy Achievement: The Errand Boy achievement involves completing item requests from camp members. However, these requests do not always trigger automatically, requiring players to frequently interact with characters to receive them. To secure this achievement, players need to complete at least four requests before Chapter 4's end. After completing the game, a request from Uncle becomes available, marking a final opportunity to achieve this goal. (Rockstar Games)
5/7 Best In The West Achievement: Securing 100 percent completion in Red Dead Redemption 2 is notably challenging due to the sheer volume of tasks required. The game demands extensive hunting, collecting, and challenge completion, with some tasks proving especially time-consuming. Among these, players must finish 90 distinct challenges, including winning multiple games of Dominoes, catching every fish type, and locating a particularly elusive 19-pound fish. (Rockstar Games)
6/7 Friends With Benefits Achievement: The Friends With Benefits achievement involves participating in specific camp activities during Chapters 2, 3, and 4. This achievement is easy to miss if players are unaware of it. To avoid missing out, players should regularly check the map for available camp activities and ensure they complete the necessary tasks in each chapter to achieve this goal. (Rockstar Games)
7/7 Artificial Intelligence Achievement: In Red Dead Redemption 2, The Artificial Intelligence achievement requires completing a quest related to Marko Dragic. After the initial quest, players must visit Dragic’s building in the northeastern part of the map without any quest marker to guide them. The absence of a marker can confuse players, making it essential to revisit the location to trigger the achievement once inside Dragic's building. (Rockstar Games)
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential
Nvidia's free update enhances Red Dead Redemption 2 visuals, adding new graphics capabilities for players. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 has been renowned for its expansive and immersive open world since its 2018 release. The game quickly earned acclaim, securing a high score of 97 on Metacritic and a “Must-Play” designation.

The game's compelling narrative follows Arthur Morgan, a key member of the Dutch van der Linde gang, and captivates players with its engaging storyline and richly detailed world. While Red Dead Redemption 2 already delivers impressive visuals on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the experience is significantly enhanced on a high-end PC. 

Recently, Nvidia introduced a new free download that upgrades the game's graphics through its RTX technology. This update, announced at Gamescom, enhances DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, improving performance and visual fidelity for over 600 PC games and applications. According to Nvidia's blog, “RTX encompasses an ecosystem of technologies that make high-performance, high-fidelity gaming a reality.”

Details on Nvidia's DLSS Technology

The blog post reads, “Ray Tracing, powered by dedicated RT Cores, delivers realistic lighting and reflections. Nvidia DLSS, utilising Tensor Cores, provides advanced AI graphics acceleration, potentially boosting performance up to five times in high-fidelity games.”

Nvidia's DLSS updater tool simplifies the process of keeping your games updated. It scans across various launchers, such as EA's Origin, Epic Games, GOG, Steam, and Ubisoft Connect, to ensure that you are running the latest version of the game and automatically updates outdated files.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with backward compatibility for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, it does not feature enhancements specifically for the latest consoles.

Player Suggests Better Use of Steamboats

In other news, a Red Dead Redemption 2 player has suggested that the game missed an opportunity to integrate steamboats more effectively into its missions. Despite the game's numerous activities and mission types, the player, known as BairvilleShine on Reddit, expressed disappointment that steamboats, which players can find in the open world, are not used in the missions. They hoped for the chance to control these boats during gameplay, which could have introduced new elements and potential water-based battles to the game.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets