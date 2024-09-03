Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 has been renowned for its expansive and immersive open world since its 2018 release. The game quickly earned acclaim, securing a high score of 97 on Metacritic and a “Must-Play” designation.

The game's compelling narrative follows Arthur Morgan, a key member of the Dutch van der Linde gang, and captivates players with its engaging storyline and richly detailed world. While Red Dead Redemption 2 already delivers impressive visuals on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the experience is significantly enhanced on a high-end PC.

Recently, Nvidia introduced a new free download that upgrades the game's graphics through its RTX technology. This update, announced at Gamescom, enhances DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, improving performance and visual fidelity for over 600 PC games and applications. According to Nvidia's blog, “RTX encompasses an ecosystem of technologies that make high-performance, high-fidelity gaming a reality.”

Details on Nvidia's DLSS Technology

The blog post reads, “Ray Tracing, powered by dedicated RT Cores, delivers realistic lighting and reflections. Nvidia DLSS, utilising Tensor Cores, provides advanced AI graphics acceleration, potentially boosting performance up to five times in high-fidelity games.”

Nvidia's DLSS updater tool simplifies the process of keeping your games updated. It scans across various launchers, such as EA's Origin, Epic Games, GOG, Steam, and Ubisoft Connect, to ensure that you are running the latest version of the game and automatically updates outdated files.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with backward compatibility for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, it does not feature enhancements specifically for the latest consoles.

Player Suggests Better Use of Steamboats

In other news, a Red Dead Redemption 2 player has suggested that the game missed an opportunity to integrate steamboats more effectively into its missions. Despite the game's numerous activities and mission types, the player, known as BairvilleShine on Reddit, expressed disappointment that steamboats, which players can find in the open world, are not used in the missions. They hoped for the chance to control these boats during gameplay, which could have introduced new elements and potential water-based battles to the game.