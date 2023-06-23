Home Gaming News India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund

India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund

India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 12:53 IST
Not a gaming fan? Check 5 best non-gaming phones under 50000
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
1/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Priced at Rs. 45,999, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro looks premium and classy and has a beautiful 120Hz OLED display with very slim bezels. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip can run every app and game with ease, while the battery life is excellent. You also get a fast 80W charger with the phone. You will also love the camera performance as it gives bright and well lit photos in all lighting conditions. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: With a price tag of Rs. 41,990, iPhone SE 3rd Gen packs the A15 Bionic chip and offers great performance plus you have a pair of reliable cameras on the front and back. The phone also supports IP67 water and has a dust resistance certification. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Nothing Phone (1): With a starting price of Rs. 32,999, the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the most beautiful looking phone in the market with its strikingly good Glyph lights. It has got a bright and smooth 120Hz OLED display, a clean iteration of Android, good battery life, decently fast charging, and a set of well-tuned cameras. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a
4/5 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 43,999, the Google Pixel 6a gets the powerful Google Tensor chip that runs everything fast. The OLED display is good to look at and the 4410 mAh battery is another bonus. The 18W charger may be slow but you have those brilliant tuned 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras that churn out some good looking still photos. (Google)
image caption
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A73: With a price tag starting from Rs. 41,999, the Samsung Galaxy A73 gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The One UI experience is great although the bloatware needs to be watched out for. The phone also offers great battery life and a reliable set of cameras. You also get IP67 certification. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
View all Images
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai (entrackr)

By Praveen Paramasivam

CHENNAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai on Thursday said it has launched a $50 million fund, which includes investments from South Korea's Krafton and Japan's Colopl.

Other investors in the fund include former Take-Two Interactive boss Ben Feder, music streaming service Napster's CEO Jon Vlassopulos, Finnish mobile game developer Supercell and Japan's Mixi, Lumikai said in a statement.

"There's been a lot of inbound interest from global investors into the India market," Lumikai Founding General Partner Justin Keeling told Reuters.

Lumikai said it will deploy the capital in pre-seed to series A investments in India's gaming and interactive media markets, with focus on digital content, intellectual property, and platforms specializing in user-generated content.

The VC fund also said it is in advanced talks to complete three deals, without naming the ventures.

With startups scrambling to raise funds and become profitable, Lumikai Founding General Partner Salone Sehgal said it's a great time to invest in gaming ventures, as such entities tend to be counter-cyclic and become profitable fairly quickly.

Lumikai, which already has $40 million under management, has invested in gaming studios including Studio Sirah, and as well as streaming platforms such as Loco. Separately, it is also setting up a $10 million investment fund for Indian investors.

India, the world's largest mobile gaming market in terms of app downloads, has produced three gaming unicorns in Game 24X7, Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, according to a government investment agency.

Analysts have said the country's large youth population, an increase in disposable incomes among the more affluent, and higher smartphone purchases are fuelling growth in the gaming market.

The India Brand Equity Foundation, a government agency, expects India's gaming market size to soar to $8.6 billion by fiscal 2027 from $2.6 billion in fiscal 2022.

"India is at an incredible inflection point for gaming," Keeling said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 12:53 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets