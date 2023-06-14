The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports

In a move that has sent waves of excitement throughout the Indian gaming community, the return of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has brought a fresh lease of life to the gaming landscape. After a 10-month absence, when it was suddenly removed from Google Play & Apple's App store owing to regulatory concerns, the revamped, Indian version of PUBG Mobile has made a triumphant comeback.

Unlike the global esports landscape, the Indian esports industry is still at a nascent stage. But a comeback story like BGMI's has worked as a great morale booster for Indian gamers.

What Indian gamers think?

Indian gamers, who have waited patiently for the return of this game, often getting caught up in rumours regarding its return, are agog with excitement. The popularity of BGMI stems from the fact that the game is easy to play, hence attracting a wider demographic, but difficult to master, leading to becoming a choice for pro gamers.

Gamers now look forward to multiple BGMI tournaments with massive prize pools, which besides the publisher's official tournaments, many Indian esports organisations were also organising, and were forced to cancel when it was suddenly suspended.

Already, Skyesports Champions Series, an esports tournament organizer, has announced that it will feature BGMI in a tournament with an INR25,00,000 prize pool. And Nodwin Gaming has announced BGMI Pro Scrims 2023 with a prize pool of INR 800,000 on the line.

A look at Twitter is enough to convey the excitement BGMI fans are feeling with the news of its return.

What Has Changed in the New BGMI?

Following the government guidelines, the game has made some adjustments, for instance, it will now feature a time limit and a modified colour scheme for blood effects. Reports mention that Krafton, the South Korean gaming firm that owns PUBG, has shared the required specification to run the game without a hitch. For Android users, gamers need a device with an Android 4.3 or higher version with a minimum of 1.5 GB RAM.

Needless to say, the game will be under scrutiny, so that the makers will have to follow all the rules laid out by the government.

To enhance the gaming experience of the newly returned game, the voice packs of renowned gaming personalities, Naman Mathur (Mortal) and Animesh Agarwal (Thug), are set to be officially integrated into BGMI, providing users with an immersive gaming experience following the game's official release on the PlayStore and App Store. The idea is to lend a higher level of excitement to the gaming experience for users through a new dimension of personalization.

Agarwal, better known as 8bit Thug, is not only the founder and CEO of 8bit Creatives and S8ul esports but is an influencer, popular Gamer, and a YouTuber, "Since the game's official release, the entire gaming community has been buzzing with excitement. It's an amazing feeling to have my voice in the game, guiding and motivating players. I eagerly anticipate embarking on this new journey and contributing to BGMI's prosperity in the years to come,” he said.

BGMI fans know that Mortal and Thug have established themselves as iconic figures within the community, driving the game's rapid growth in revenue and user numbers.

Krafton's India Plans

Krafton has made it clear that it wants to expand in India. A dedicated channel called “Krafton India Esports” already exists.

As Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton Inc. India, said in a message to fans, “We believe in investing in the Indian gaming industry and contributing to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation. To achieve our mission, we aim to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies. We also recognize the importance of providing skilling and employment opportunities for Indian talent, which can help them nurture their skillset and thrive in the industry.”

Now that BGMI is back in the Indian marketplace, Krafton will likely begin to organize tournaments.

BGMI Pre-ban History

Before PUBG Mobile was banned in 2020, its following in India was enormous. BGMI was the game that filled that void as a battle royale title, bringing together the camaraderie that defined the PUBG Mobile community.

BGMI became the first esports event to be broadcast on mainstream television (Star Sports), luring a total of 200 million viewers. No mean feat considering India sports channels are watched mainly by cricket fans.

BGMI crossed the 100 million registered user mark in July 2022, becoming one of the highest revenue-generating Android apps in India until it was suddenly suspended.

India, a Mobile First Nation

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) reveals that currently, India hosts over 430 million mobile gamers, a number that is predicted to hike up to 650 million by 2025. This means Indian gamers are picking up their mobiles more since BGMI is a mobile-centric game.

Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director of Alpha Zegus, said, “BGMIs return is definitely big news for the entire industry, and everyone is thrilled about the good old days coming back. There has been a dry spell in the mobile competitive scenario for a while now, and this announcement is definitely making many stakeholders happy.”

According to Niko Partner's India Games Market Report 2022, the Indian gaming market is a mobile-first one with 98.8% of gamers playing on BGMI, making up for 85% of the total market revenue. The fact that data costs in India are the lowest in the world, helps.

Industry Implications

The revival of BGMI also holds promising implications for the Indian gaming industry as a whole. The ban on PUBG Mobile created a void that was eagerly filled by various alternatives, but none could match the popularity and cultural impact of the original game.

BGMI's resurgence, therefore, brings back the era of esports tournaments, content creation, and a thriving ecosystem of streamers, influencers, and professional gamers. This renewed interest is expected to attract investments and propel the growth of the Indian gaming industry even further.

“The weekend fever has never been higher for all of us at 8Bit Creatives,” said Agarwal (8bit Thug). “The game represents so much for the gaming community, and we are thankful to the team at Krafton, Indian Govt. Officials & everyone else who has been working relentlessly to make this possible. This is sure to infuse new energy into the Indian Gaming Industry, and I am sure the whole industry is going to join forces to make it bigger than ever before. Personally, for me, I want to take a moment to feel that it's happening, before going back to grind, and making more interesting things happen in the industry.”

Boosting Esports & Competitive Gaming

One of the key factors that made PUBG Mobile immensely popular was its thriving esports scene. The return of BGMI has revitalized the esports landscape in India, reigniting the dreams of aspiring professional gamers. Organizers and teams are already gearing up to host tournaments and leagues, providing a platform for players to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level.

The revival of BGMI also presents an opportunity for homegrown talent to flourish. This surge in competitive gaming is expected to attract sponsorships, endorsements, and investments, further fuelling the growth of the esports industry in India.

Economic Opportunities for Content Creators

The ban on PUBG Mobile inadvertently affected the livelihoods of numerous content creators and streamers who had built a dedicated fanbase around the game. Now, these creators can once again engage their audiences and monetize their content. The return of the game has opened up fresh avenues for streamers and content creators to produce high-quality gaming content, live streams, and tutorials.

Content creators like YouTube star Alpha Clasher are already making noise. Alpha Clasher was just picked up by Revenant Esports, a leading esports team in South Asia, as a marquee content creator. He has already started speculating if the return of BGMI will last or not.

The Influence of BGMI on Gaming Culture

The impact of BGMI's return extends beyond the gaming community. It signifies the growing recognition of gaming as a legitimate and mainstream form of entertainment in India.

The ban on PUBG Mobile had sparked debates about the addictive nature of gaming and its perceived negative impact on youth. However, the triumphant return of BGMI showcases the immense popularity and cultural significance of gaming, forcing a re-evaluation of preconceived notions.

Navanwita Sachdev, The Tech Panda