Home Home Appliances 5 best home appliances available with massive discounts on Flipkart; up to 69% off

5 best home appliances available with massive discounts on Flipkart; up to 69% off

Check out the Flipkart deals on these 5 daily-use items that will make your daily work more convenient.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 17:05 IST
Best Flipkart deals on 5 daily-use home appliances.
Best Flipkart deals on 5 daily-use home appliances. (Flipkart)
Best Flipkart deals on 5 daily-use home appliances.
Best Flipkart deals on 5 daily-use home appliances. (Flipkart)

In our everyday life we take the help of different home appliances to make the daily drudgery in the kitchen and elsewhere less stressful and time consuming. They come as a virtual blessing. But if you are planning to replace any article and are waiting for a huge discount to come along, then this is a great opportunity to bring home some great appliances. Here is the list of the five best home appliances with huge discounts on Flipkart.

1. Syska SDI-200 1000 W Dry Iron

Dry IRON is one of the appliances that we use almost every day in our life to give our clothes a more attractive look. Here on Flipkart, you get 32 % of initial discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 569 from its original price Rs. 849, according to the Flipkart pricing list. While you can further reduce the price through several bank offers available on Flipkart.

2. Flipkart SmartBuy PowerChef Premium 500 W Mixer Grinder

In the summer we often prefer to have mango and other fruit shakes, but if you are not able to enjoy it with your old juicer it's time to replace it with Flipkart SmartBuy PowerChef Premium 500 W Mixer Grinder, which is available on Flipkart with 53% initial discount making its price fall to Rs.1299 from Rs.2799.

3. Pigeon Healthifry digital airfryer 4.2 L 1200W Air Fryer

If you want to update your kitchen with a few new innovations then you can bring home Pigeon Healthifry digital airfryer 4.2 L 1200W Air Fryer with 58% discount on Flipkart which means all you need to pay is Rs. 3320 instead of Rs.7995.

4. FABER FT 950W DLX BK 950 W Pop Up Toaster

The FABER FT 950W DLX BK 950 W Pop Up Toaster is available on Flipkart with 69% initial discount which makes its price fall to Rs.1359 from Rs.4499. You can further reduce the price by applying bank offers.

5. HAVELLS Altro Electric Kettle

The last one in the list is HAVELLS Altro Electric Kettle, which is available on Flipkart with 61% discount. This drops the price to Rs.1299 from Rs.3395. There are several banks offers to further reduce the price.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 17:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets