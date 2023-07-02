5 best home appliances available with massive discounts on Flipkart; up to 69% off

In our everyday life we take the help of different home appliances to make the daily drudgery in the kitchen and elsewhere less stressful and time consuming. They come as a virtual blessing. But if you are planning to replace any article and are waiting for a huge discount to come along, then this is a great opportunity to bring home some great appliances. Here is the list of the five best home appliances with huge discounts on Flipkart.

1. Syska SDI-200 1000 W Dry Iron

Dry IRON is one of the appliances that we use almost every day in our life to give our clothes a more attractive look. Here on Flipkart, you get 32 % of initial discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 569 from its original price Rs. 849, according to the Flipkart pricing list. While you can further reduce the price through several bank offers available on Flipkart.

2. Flipkart SmartBuy PowerChef Premium 500 W Mixer Grinder

In the summer we often prefer to have mango and other fruit shakes, but if you are not able to enjoy it with your old juicer it's time to replace it with Flipkart SmartBuy PowerChef Premium 500 W Mixer Grinder, which is available on Flipkart with 53% initial discount making its price fall to Rs.1299 from Rs.2799.

3. Pigeon Healthifry digital airfryer 4.2 L 1200W Air Fryer

If you want to update your kitchen with a few new innovations then you can bring home Pigeon Healthifry digital airfryer 4.2 L 1200W Air Fryer with 58% discount on Flipkart which means all you need to pay is Rs. 3320 instead of Rs.7995.

4. FABER FT 950W DLX BK 950 W Pop Up Toaster

The FABER FT 950W DLX BK 950 W Pop Up Toaster is available on Flipkart with 69% initial discount which makes its price fall to Rs.1359 from Rs.4499. You can further reduce the price by applying bank offers.

5. HAVELLS Altro Electric Kettle

The last one in the list is HAVELLS Altro Electric Kettle, which is available on Flipkart with 61% discount. This drops the price to Rs.1299 from Rs.3395. There are several banks offers to further reduce the price.