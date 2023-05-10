Bajaj, Havells to Crompton– 5 top geysers to pick

While selecting a geyser, it is crucial to consider certain factors such as storage capacity, durability, corrosion resistance, and energy efficiency. Here's the list top 5 water heaters that you can get now. Check the list here:

1. Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater: This geyser comes with a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design that makes it easy to install. It is equipped with a glass-lined tank that ensures durability and corrosion resistance. It is priced at Rs. 7500 on Amazon.

2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater: The AO Smith geyser has a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lining Technology ensures durability and reduces the chances of corrosion. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C, and the 5-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency. You can find it priced at Rs. 7,349 on Amazon.

3. Havells Monza EC Storage 10 Litre Water Heater: This geyser comes with a 10-liter storage capacity and a compact design to fit in small bathrooms. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C. With a flat 50 percent off, you can get it for Rs. 6,498 from Amazon.

4. V-Guard Victo Plus Storage 15 Litre Water Heater: Price at Rs. 7,981 on Amazon, the V-Guard geyser has a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C, and the 4-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency.

5. Crompton Solarium DLX SWH815 15 Litre Storage Water Heater: This geyser has a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design made of high-quality steel with a glass-lined coating. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C, and the 5-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency. It is priced at Rs. 6,799 on Flipkart.