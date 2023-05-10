Home Home Appliances News Bajaj, Havells to Crompton– 5 top geysers to pick

Bajaj, Havells to Crompton– 5 top geysers to pick

Looking for a new geyser? Check out these options from Bajaj, Havells, Crompton and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 12:14 IST
Geysers
Bajaj, Havells, to Crompton – find out the best geyser for your home. (Havells)
Geysers
Bajaj, Havells, to Crompton – find out the best geyser for your home. (Havells)

While selecting a geyser, it is crucial to consider certain factors such as storage capacity, durability, corrosion resistance, and energy efficiency. Here's the list top 5 water heaters that you can get now. Check the list here:

Top 5 geysers to buy now

1. Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater: This geyser comes with a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design that makes it easy to install. It is equipped with a glass-lined tank that ensures durability and corrosion resistance. It is priced at Rs. 7500 on Amazon.

2. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater: The AO Smith geyser has a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lining Technology ensures durability and reduces the chances of corrosion. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C, and the 5-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency. You can find it priced at Rs. 7,349 on Amazon.

3. Havells Monza EC Storage 10 Litre Water Heater: This geyser comes with a 10-liter storage capacity and a compact design to fit in small bathrooms. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C. With a flat 50 percent off, you can get it for Rs. 6,498 from Amazon.

4. V-Guard Victo Plus Storage 15 Litre Water Heater: Price at Rs. 7,981 on Amazon, the V-Guard geyser has a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C, and the 4-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency.

5. Crompton Solarium DLX SWH815 15 Litre Storage Water Heater: This geyser has a 15-liter storage capacity and a vertical design made of high-quality steel with a glass-lined coating. The temperature control feature allows you to set the temperature between 25°C and 75°C, and the 5-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency. It is priced at Rs. 6,799 on Flipkart.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 12:13 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets