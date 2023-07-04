From Voltas, Symphony to Carrier, check huge price cuts in these deals on ACs, desert coolers

Temperatures were soaring during the peak summer as it is and now, to the heat, add the humidity as the Monsoon has arrived too. Day to day life becomes unbearable if there are no cooling devices apart from the ubiquitous fans. The best way to get relief from this heat is by using ACs and desert coolers. While ACs offer an instant chilling effect, albeit at a high cost, desert coolers are a cheaper way of cooling your home, but the only shortcoming is that these don't work properly in with humidity around. So, we take a look at a few of these cooling devices that have received some kind of discounts so that you don't have to pay a huge price in the effort to stay cool. Just check them out below:.

Check out amazing online deals on ACs and desert coolers that can bring help you bring down the heat.

1. Symphony Winter 80XL

Symphony is one of the big names in India when it comes to desert coolers. The Symphony Winter 80XL comes equipped with 4-side honeycomb pads and is suitable for rooms up to 40 square meters. It has a multistage filter to combat pollution and odour-causing microorganisms. The Symphony Winter 80XL has an 80-liter water tank and consumers 190 watts of electricity, meaning it can be used on inverters.

It is originally priced at Rs. 16490 but you can get it at a discounted price of Rs. 14000 on Amazon.

2. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

Voltas is an extremely popular name in Indian households due to its affordable prices, great cooling, and large service network. The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC gets features like Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Low Gas Diagnosis, and Filter Clean Indicator. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and is capable of cooling even in temperatures up to 48 degrees Celsius. The AC has a 3-star energy rating and comes with Anti-Rust Coating.

While it is originally priced at Rs. 46990 but you can purchase it for Rs. 28299 on Amazon.

3. Bajaj PX 97 Torque

If space is an issue, then personal coolers are an excellent option for dealing with rising heat levels. The Bajaj PX 97 Torque is a personal air cooler that features Vertical auto-swing with 4-way swing deflection, 3-speed air control, and hexagon design cooling pads. With a tank capacity of 36 liters and air throw of up to 30 feet, the Bajaj PX 97 Torque is an ideal air cooler for personal and spot cooling.

It is priced at Rs. 5799 against its MRP of Rs. 9050.

4. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

If you use AC very frequently, then it makes sense to purchase one with a high energy efficiency rating. The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC gets Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 inverter technology which allows you to adjust the cooling capacity according to your needs. Moreover, it features Refrigerant Leakage Detector, Auto Cleanser, ADC Sensor, and dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC can be purchased for Rs. 40999 against its original price of Rs. 76090.