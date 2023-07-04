Home Home Appliances News From Voltas, Symphony to Carrier, check huge price cuts in these deals on ACs, desert coolers

From Voltas, Symphony to Carrier, check huge price cuts in these deals on ACs, desert coolers

Check out amazing online deals on ACs and desert coolers that can help you bring down the heat to tolerable levels.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 16:48 IST
TCL43P615 4K to SANSUI JSW43ASUHD, here are 5 LED Android TVs priced under Rs. 25,000
The Westinghouse WH43UD10 TV is first in the list. It features a 43-inch LED display with 4K resolution and IPS technology for wide viewing angles. For it you would just have to pay Rs.19999.
1/5 The Westinghouse WH43UD10 TV is first in the list. It features a 43-inch LED display with 4K resolution and IPS technology for wide viewing angles. For it you would just have to pay Rs.19999. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Second one in the list is TCL43P615. It features a high-resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and an image aspect ratio of 16:9. You just need to pay Rs.21990 to bring it home. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Next one in the list is iFFALCON43K71. It is powered by Android 9.0 and offers hands-free voice control, T-cast, and Bluetooth connectivity. This Android TV costs Rs.24999 (Amazon)
SANSUI JSW43ASUHD TV is forth one in the list, it features a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and a high contrast ratio of 5000:1 for vivid visuals. This TV costs Rs.23999.
4/5 SANSUI JSW43ASUHD TV is forth one in the list, it features a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and a high contrast ratio of 5000:1 for vivid visuals. This TV costs Rs.23999. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Last is the Acer AR43GR2851UDFL. The TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos technology, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. You can buy it for Rs. 23999.  (Amazon)
Carrier AC
View all Images
Amazing deals are live on ACs and desert coolers that can give you respite from the rising heat levels. (Amazon)

Temperatures were soaring during the peak summer as it is and now, to the heat, add the humidity as the Monsoon has arrived too. Day to day life becomes unbearable if there are no cooling devices apart from the ubiquitous fans. The best way to get relief from this heat is by using ACs and desert coolers. While ACs offer an instant chilling effect, albeit at a high cost, desert coolers are a cheaper way of cooling your home, but the only shortcoming is that these don't work properly in with humidity around. So, we take a look at a few of these cooling devices that have received some kind of discounts so that you don't have to pay a huge price in the effort to stay cool. Just check them out below:.

Check out amazing online deals on ACs and desert coolers that can bring help you bring down the heat.

1. Symphony Winter 80XL

Symphony is one of the big names in India when it comes to desert coolers. The Symphony Winter 80XL comes equipped with 4-side honeycomb pads and is suitable for rooms up to 40 square meters. It has a multistage filter to combat pollution and odour-causing microorganisms. The Symphony Winter 80XL has an 80-liter water tank and consumers 190 watts of electricity, meaning it can be used on inverters. 

It is originally priced at Rs. 16490 but you can get it at a discounted price of Rs. 14000 on Amazon.

2. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

Voltas is an extremely popular name in Indian households due to its affordable prices, great cooling, and large service network. The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC gets features like Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Low Gas Diagnosis, and Filter Clean Indicator. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and is capable of cooling even in temperatures up to 48 degrees Celsius. The AC has a 3-star energy rating and comes with Anti-Rust Coating. 

While it is originally priced at Rs. 46990 but you can purchase it for Rs. 28299 on Amazon.

3. Bajaj PX 97 Torque

If space is an issue, then personal coolers are an excellent option for dealing with rising heat levels. The Bajaj PX 97 Torque is a personal air cooler that features Vertical auto-swing with 4-way swing deflection, 3-speed air control, and hexagon design cooling pads. With a tank capacity of 36 liters and air throw of up to 30 feet, the Bajaj PX 97 Torque is an ideal air cooler for personal and spot cooling. 

It is priced at Rs. 5799 against its MRP of Rs. 9050.

4. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

If you use AC very frequently, then it makes sense to purchase one with a high energy efficiency rating. The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC gets Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 inverter technology which allows you to adjust the cooling capacity according to your needs. Moreover, it features Refrigerant Leakage Detector, Auto Cleanser, ADC Sensor, and dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filters. 

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC can be purchased for  Rs. 40999 against its original price of Rs. 76090.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 16:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets