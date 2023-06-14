Home Home Appliances News Looking for speakers for your home? Check out the newly-launched ‘U&i Capsule’ and ‘Delight’ series

Looking for speakers for your home? Check out the newly-launched ‘U&i Capsule’ and ‘Delight’ series

Check out the new U&i ‘Delight’ Series Speakers. Prices start at just Rs. 1999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 16:51 IST
The all-new U&i Capsule Series and Delight Series are available priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,799 respectively.
The all-new U&i Capsule Series and Delight Series are available priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,799 respectively. (U&i)
The all-new U&i Capsule Series and Delight Series are available priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,799 respectively.
The all-new U&i Capsule Series and Delight Series are available priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,799 respectively. (U&i)

U&i has launched two new audio accessories in the form of the Capsule series. The U&i Capsule Series 5W Portable Speaker and Delight Series 30W Party Speaker can serve your requirements for most occasions.

U&i Capsule Series - 5-Watt Portable Speaker

This Product is an easy to carry wireless speaker that can also be your partner in making video calls from your work desk, kitchen, or bedroom. The U&i Capsule Series features powerful 52mm driver and delivers 5 watts of clear music with deep Mega Bass.

The capsule can be easily carried around in your bag, or attached to your bag using the supplied lanyard available in 4 colors White, Blue, Grey, and Brown.

The internal 1200mAh battery can be charged in under an hour, and a full recharge keeps the Capsule powered for up to 5 hours.

U&i Delight Series - 30-Watt (TWS) Party Speaker

The Second product is the Delight Series 30W Party Speaker, which features Twin 4-inch 15W speakers (total 30W) to provide crisp vocals and deeper bass. It has an onboard rechargeable 2400mAh battery is sufficient to last the night. Also, any standard micro-USB adapter or power bank is good enough to keep it powered.

You can connect the speakers with your laptop using the Aux port Via Bluetooth, or listen to your entire music collection on a TF Card.

The all-new U&i Capsule Series and Delight Series are available priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,799 respectively.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 16:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets