Looking for speakers for your home? Check out the newly-launched ‘U&i Capsule’ and ‘Delight’ series

U&i has launched two new audio accessories in the form of the Capsule series. The U&i Capsule Series 5W Portable Speaker and Delight Series 30W Party Speaker can serve your requirements for most occasions.

U&i Capsule Series - 5-Watt Portable Speaker

This Product is an easy to carry wireless speaker that can also be your partner in making video calls from your work desk, kitchen, or bedroom. The U&i Capsule Series features powerful 52mm driver and delivers 5 watts of clear music with deep Mega Bass.

The capsule can be easily carried around in your bag, or attached to your bag using the supplied lanyard available in 4 colors White, Blue, Grey, and Brown.

The internal 1200mAh battery can be charged in under an hour, and a full recharge keeps the Capsule powered for up to 5 hours.

U&i Delight Series - 30-Watt (TWS) Party Speaker

The Second product is the Delight Series 30W Party Speaker, which features Twin 4-inch 15W speakers (total 30W) to provide crisp vocals and deeper bass. It has an onboard rechargeable 2400mAh battery is sufficient to last the night. Also, any standard micro-USB adapter or power bank is good enough to keep it powered.

You can connect the speakers with your laptop using the Aux port Via Bluetooth, or listen to your entire music collection on a TF Card.

The all-new U&i Capsule Series and Delight Series are available priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,799 respectively.