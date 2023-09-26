Icon
Home Home Appliances News THOMSON's TV and washing machine series launching soon on Flipkart; flash sale coming too

THOMSON's TV and washing machine series launching soon on Flipkart; flash sale coming too

All-new TV and Washing Machine series will be launched on Flipkart on September 27.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 17:53 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers
Thomson
1/5 Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023, at the launch event. The lineup has four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pre-booking of these iPhones has begun from September 15 and it will go on sale from September 22.  (Apple)
Thomson
2/5 iPhone 15 deals on Amazon: The pre-order for all the iPhone 15 models has started on Amazon. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 65940. The iPhone 15 base models will start from Rs.79900 and the Pro models will begin from 134900. (REUTERS)
Thomson
3/5 iPhone 15 deals on Croma: Croma offers online as well as in-store deals for iPhone 15 buyers. Buyers can pre-book the new iPhone 15 series at just Rs.2000. Buyers can get a Rs. 5000 benefit on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models by using their HDFC Bank credit card. They can also get Rs.6000 off by trading-in their old smartphone. Additionally, there is no cost EMI for up to 24 months. (Apple)
Thomson
4/5 iPhone 15 deals on Flipkart: The pre-booking price of the standard iPhone 15 models start from Rs.89900. On EMI transactions with a Kotak Bank credit card, buyers can enjoy an immediate 10% discount. HDFC Bank credit card users can avail a generous Rs. 5,000 discount. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new iPhone 15 and get up to 51000 off depending on the condition of your phone. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)
Thomson
5/5 iPhone 15 deals on Vijay Sales: The electronic retail store is also offering bank offers while pre-booking any of the iPhone 15 models. Buyers can get a Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Credit card. They are also offering a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI.  (AP)
Thomson
View all Images
Thomson has announced a flash sale of 130 minutes on the occasion of completing 130 years. (Thomson)

French consumer electronics brand Thomson has introduced new TV products in its QLED, OATH PRO MAX, and FA Series for Indian consumers. It includes a new 43-inch QLED, 43-inch FA series TVs with Realtek processor, 55-inch Google TV with 4k display, and an all-new range of Fully Automatic Top Load washing machines.

Flash sale!

Thomson has also announced a flash sale of 130 minutes on the occasion of completing 130 years since its founding. All the new series TVs and Washing Machines are BBD Special and will be launched on Flipkart on 27 September 2023, Wednesday.

FA TVs

The FA TVs with Realtek processor pack Android 11 premium features like Bezel-less design, 30 W speakers, Dolby Digital, built-in Netflix, More Than 6,000 Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV Shows. The new 43-inch FA Series TV is priced at Rs.17499.

Google TVs

The Google TVs with 4k display are bezel-less and support Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TrueSurround, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5 )GHz come with lots of cool features like Wi-Fi and Google TV. The new 55-inch Google TV is priced at Rs.32999.

Thomson's QLED TVs

Thomson's QLED TVs are completely frameless and come fully loaded with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, Bezel-less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5)GHz Wi-Fi, Google Tv and much more. The new 43-inch QLED TV is priced at Rs.26999.

Thomson's Washing Machines

Thomson's Washing Machines are tout features like 900 RPM funtioning, Water reuse option, Energy Efficient, Digital Controlled Display, automatic imbalance correction, automatic power supply cut off, tub clean, air dry, water recycle, 24 hrs preset (delay start), the new machines comes with rust free plastic body, powerful motors transparent glass lids, buzzer and much more. These new washing machines start at Rs.13999 and go up till Rs.15999.

Get ready to make full use of the upcoming sale and grab the products of your choice at affordable prices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 17:49 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews.
CD Projekt's Phantom Liberty gets 'very positive' rating on Steam
The expansion to CD Projekt's flagship game Cyberpunk 2077, will debut on Tuesday.
CD Projekt's rocky road from Cyberpunk 2077 to Phantom Liberty
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon