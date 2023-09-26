THOMSON's TV and washing machine series launching soon on Flipkart; flash sale coming too

French consumer electronics brand Thomson has introduced new TV products in its QLED, OATH PRO MAX, and FA Series for Indian consumers. It includes a new 43-inch QLED, 43-inch FA series TVs with Realtek processor, 55-inch Google TV with 4k display, and an all-new range of Fully Automatic Top Load washing machines.

Thomson has also announced a flash sale of 130 minutes on the occasion of completing 130 years since its founding. All the new series TVs and Washing Machines are BBD Special and will be launched on Flipkart on 27 September 2023, Wednesday.

FA TVs

The FA TVs with Realtek processor pack Android 11 premium features like Bezel-less design, 30 W speakers, Dolby Digital, built-in Netflix, More Than 6,000 Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 TV Shows. The new 43-inch FA Series TV is priced at Rs.17499.

Google TVs

The Google TVs with 4k display are bezel-less and support Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TrueSurround, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5 )GHz come with lots of cool features like Wi-Fi and Google TV. The new 55-inch Google TV is priced at Rs.32999.

Thomson's QLED TVs

Thomson's QLED TVs are completely frameless and come fully loaded with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, Bezel-less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5)GHz Wi-Fi, Google Tv and much more. The new 43-inch QLED TV is priced at Rs.26999.

Thomson's Washing Machines

Thomson's Washing Machines are tout features like 900 RPM funtioning, Water reuse option, Energy Efficient, Digital Controlled Display, automatic imbalance correction, automatic power supply cut off, tub clean, air dry, water recycle, 24 hrs preset (delay start), the new machines comes with rust free plastic body, powerful motors transparent glass lids, buzzer and much more. These new washing machines start at Rs.13999 and go up till Rs.15999.

