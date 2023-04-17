Home Home Appliances Reviews Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance

If you are looking for a powerful speaker, Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers can be a great option. Here is why.

By: PRIYA KUMARI
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 14:08 IST
After using Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers for a while, here is how it fared. (Priya/HT Tech)
After using Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers for a while, here is how it fared. (Priya/HT Tech)

Speakers enhance fun and quality of your entertainment sessions. Be it watching movies or listening to songs, audio quality is of critical value. Recently, Lapcare launched the LTS 600 RAMP Dual Tower 160 W speakers and after using it, it has emerged as a great option if you are looking for a tower speaker.

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers: Design

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers (Priya/HT Tech)
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers (Priya/HT Tech)

I have always preferred speakers or soundbars of a smaller size to make it easy to fit into the space you have. Though the LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers are sleek, they are big and will require specific space to perfectly fit in. The tower gets a reflex-bass design with two woofers and is also equipped with RGB lighting. Personally, I liked the RGB lighting as it makes the environment match the vibe of a DJ floor or creates a party ambiance. Overall, the speakers look pretty decent and will enhance the beauty of your place if placed properly.

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers: Setup

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers (Priya/HT Tech)
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers (Priya/HT Tech)

The setup process is easy as all you need to do is connect both the speakers together with the help of the extension cord (which comes along with the speakers in the box) and plug the main wire into a switch to turn the speakers on. Though the process is easy, it may take you some time to understand how exactly it works, as even the manual does not provide steps to follow. Also, as the connecting wire of the speakers is small, you cannot increase the distance between them.

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers: Performance

Very impressive! The sound and audio quality of the LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers did not fail to impress me. In fact, once the volume is full, it is enough to make an entire building groove. Also, the loud volume does not mess with the clarity of the song. The vocals too remain clear and crisp. The dual tower speakers can be connected to your television and smartphone with the help of Bluetooth or USB connectivity. This means that you can play the music of your choice from your playlist, music apps, and YouTube, among others.

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers (Priya/HT Tech)
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers (Priya/HT Tech)

From party songs like Jugnu, Chandigarh me, Punjabi songs like Na ja, Insane to soft soothing romantic bollywood songs like Nazm Nazm, Qaafirana, and more... all songs just felt right and fit perfectly to the mood you're in. Even watching movies becomes fun as it will give you the ambiance of a theater. I enjoyed watching horror (Wrong Turn, IT, The Nun) and action movies (War, Inception) most because of the loud sound and audio effects that the speakers offered.

However, what may disappoint you is that there is no touch control option and the towers come with a remote. The remote can be used to increase or decrease the volume, change songs, modes, and more. One of the towers also gets specific switches to adjust volumes, treble, and bass. Even the modes and the songs can be changed or paused or played with the help of the specific buttons provided for each on the tower.

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers. (Priya/HT Tech)
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers. (Priya/HT Tech)

You also get two mics, with a holder of the same on each of the towers. So if you want to host a party, or want to sing, or simply want to anchor an event, this dual speaker with the mics can be of great help. The speakers also have two switches to control the echo and mic volume. The speakers also feature FM support and two microphone portals.

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers: Verdict

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers. (Priya/HT Tech)
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers. (Priya/HT Tech)

If I put it in one line- the dual tower speakers will definitely enhance your entertainment level with their crystal clear and "loud" performance. From volume to clarity in the vocals and effective bass... all combined together lets you enjoy your movies, songs, party, and everything in between. However, there are a few drawbacks too like you need space to fit these towers, and there is no touch control, among others. Priced at Rs. 18999, the speakers also seem a bit expensive to me.

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 18,999/-
Product Name
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Brand Name
Lapcare
Pros
  • RGB Lights
  • Audio performance
  • Easy to use
Cons
  • No touch control
Specifications
  • Power Inputs
    240V AC
  • Power Output
    160 WATTS
  • Bluetooth
    V5.0

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 13:51 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets