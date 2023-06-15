This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer

When it gets really hot in June, many people buy and start using their air conditioners (AC) to stay cool. But using an AC can make your electricity bill skyrocket. So, the first step is to buy an AC that does not use too much power. Yes, it's important to choose an air conditioner that uses less electricity. Here is an AC buying tip that will ensure your AC bill never goes too high.

Understanding Star Ratings

In India, when you buy appliances like ACs or refrigerators, you'll see star ratings from one star to five stars. These ratings tell you how much electricity the product uses. It's important to know that fewer stars don't mean less power consumption. Actually, ACs with fewer stars use more power. Try to get as close to 5 stars as possible.

Reducing Power Consumption

If you want to know how much power an air conditioner uses, remember that a 2-star AC uses more power than a 5-star AC. Even though a 1-star AC might seem cheaper at first, it will make your electricity bill go up a lot. On the other hand, a 5-star AC might cost more initially, but it uses less electricity, which means you save more money in the long run.

The Benefits of a 5-Star AC

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) says that a 5-star AC can save about 20 to 22 percent more electricity compared to a 1-star AC. For example, if your 1-star AC uses 200 units of electricity per month, a 5-star AC will only use around 160 units. If the average electricity rate is Rs. 8 per unit, the 5-star AC will save you about Rs. 320 per month.

In short, by buying a 5-star AC, you can stay cool and save money on your electricity bill year-on-year. Remember, it's better to think about long-term savings instead of just the upfront cost or any special offers.