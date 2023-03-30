Home Home Appliances Top 5 Mini Fridge to buy in 2023: Haier, LG, Kelvinator and more; Know price, specifications

Top 5 Mini Fridge to buy in 2023: Haier, LG, Kelvinator and more; Know price, specifications

If you’re looking for a place to keep your summer beverages chilled and vegetables fresh, you need to check out these top 5 Mini Fridge to buy in 2023.

By: HT TECH
Mar 30 2023
These are the top 5 Mini Fridge to buy in 2023.
These are the top 5 Mini Fridge to buy in 2023. Know all about them. (Pexels)

As the summer quickly approaches, mini fridges are becoming an increasingly popular appliance for homes and offices alike. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one to fit your needs. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 5 mini fridges to buy in 2023, based on factors such as size, features, and affordability. Whether you're looking for a sleek and modern design or a budget-friendly option, there's sure to be a mini fridge on this list that will meet your needs. Check out the top 5 mini fridge to buy in 2023. The list includes Haier mini refrigerator, AmazonBasics mini refrigerator, LG mini refrigerator, Kelvinator refrigerator and Hisense mini refrigerator.

Haier mini refrigerator

The Haier mini refrigerator is a 53L direct-cool single-door mini refrigerator which features a quick ice-cooling technology. The fridge has a dimension of 49.4 x 47.6 x 67.6 which should be enough for one person's needs. It also gets a low vibration compressor and a stabilization-free operation which will handle power fluctuations. The company claims that the non-CFC refrigerator is both eco-friendly and energy-saving. The mini fridge is available for Rs. 11900.

AmazonBasics mini refrigerator

The AmazonBasics mini fridge is a 44L, 2-Star direct-cool single-door mini refrigerator which is suitable for places with an ambient temperature between 16-43 degrees Celsius. The refrigerator has dimensions of 46.8 x 44.5 x 50 cm. The mini fridge features a freezer compartment, drip tray, dairy rack, removable shelf, and a reversible door to provide handy daily convenience. The mini refrigerator can be purchased for Rs. 7990 on Amazon.

LG mini refrigerator

The LG mini fridge is a 45L single-door refrigerator with a metallic body and offers optimum cooling to store small items like water bottles, small juice bottles, cans, fruits and vegetables. It also comes with a reciprocating compressor and adjustable shelves for customized usage. Its dimensions are 45 x 44.3 x 50.1 cm. It can be bought for Rs. 9290.

Kelvinator Refrigerator

The Kelvinator 45 L 2-star single-door refrigerator comes with ample storage. It has a dimension of 46.5 x 52 x 52 cm. The fridge gets an in-built LED light to help users easily find what they are looking for. The Kelvinator refrigerator is priced at Rs. 8990.

Hisense mini refrigerator

The Hisense 46L 2-Star single-door mini refrigerator features a dimension of 47 x 44.5 x 50 cm. It gets adjustable legs, a chiller zone and a reversible door. It also features an adjustable thermostat to customize the temperature. The Hisense fridge can be purchased for Rs. 7990.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 19:52 IST
