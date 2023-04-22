Around two weeks ago, it was reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air might be unveiled at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which is scheduled to begin on June 5. The event, which is also likely to introduce iOS 17 update and the Apple AR/VR headset, was also tipped to bring a larger MacBook Air for those who prefer a larger laptop display but do not necessarily need the MacBook Pro specifications. But a new leak has dampened some of the excitement around the product.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed in a tweet that the new 15-inch MacBook model is likely to get the M2 chip with two different configuration options. The update from Kuo comes as a revision of his previous leaks where he said that the upcoming MacBook will be available in M2 and M2 Pro configurations.

In the tweet, he said, “To reiterate, the upcoming 15" MacBook Air will feature the M2 series and offer two processor spec options. However, two options are more likely to be M2 with different cores (similar to the M2 13" MacBook Air)”.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

MacBook Air could miss out on M2 Pro chip

Kuo also shared more information around the MacBook Air. In the same tweet, he also revealed, “The new 15" MacBook model should be named MacBook Air. Mass production of M3 chip is anticipated to begin in 2H23, slightly ahead of M3 Pro and M3 Max. The shipment estimation for the 15" MacBook Air in 2023 is 5-6 million units. The peak shipments for EMS and components are expected during late 3Q23 and early Q3 2023, respectively”.

The biggest revelation from the tweet was that Apple will begin the production of the M3 chip in the second half of 2023 and will be followed up with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. These are likely to be used in the next generation of MacBook Pro. While not mentioned, an M3 Ultra chip could also be on the cards for the Apple Studio, although none of these are expected to hit the market this year.

Apart from the MacBook, iOS 17, and Apple mixed reality headset, some rumors have also claimed that Apple could announce a new generation Studio Display with a Mini-LED panel and ProMotion technology.