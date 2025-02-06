Apple expected to launch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M5 chip soon: Here’s what to expect

Apple is reportedly working on new MacBook Pro models featuring the next-generation M5 chip, with mass production already underway. A South Korean media report indicates that these devices might launch by late 2025. However, the MacBook Air version with the M5 chip could arrive later.

M5 Chip

According to a report from ET News, Apple began packaging the M5 chip last month, signalling that production is progressing. The packaging process is a crucial step in semiconductor manufacturing that follows chip fabrication. Taiwan's ASE Group has reportedly started producing the base model of the M5 chip, with Amkor and China's JCET expected to contribute soon.

The M5 chip will utilise TSMC's advanced 3-nanometer technology, promising improved efficiency and performance. Despite advancements in semiconductor technology, Apple has reportedly chosen to delay the transition to the 2-nanometer process, likely due to cost considerations. The high-end M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips are still expected to deliver significant performance enhancements through advanced design innovations.

Expected Devices and Launch Timeline

Reports suggest that Apple plans to use a 3D chip-stacking process, known as System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology, in the higher-end M5 chip variants. This method could enhance thermal management and reduce power leakage, potentially improving battery efficiency and overall device performance. While the base model of the M5 chip is already in production, Apple is expected to begin manufacturing the higher-end versions soon.

MacRumors has indicated that the first device powered by the M5 chip might not be a MacBook but a new iPad Pro, which could launch in late 2025 or early 2026. The MacBook Pro models with M5 chips are likely to follow in late 2025, while the MacBook Air could arrive by early 2026. Additionally, speculation suggests that an upgraded version of Apple's Vision Pro headset with the M5 chip could debut in 2026.

Apple has not officially confirmed any details about these upcoming devices. However, with mass production underway, the company appears to be preparing for the next generation of Mac devices powered by the M5 chip.