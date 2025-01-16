Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Windows 10 users, Microsoft will stop supporting Office apps this year—What you need to do

Microsoft has announced that it will finally end support for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10. Here's all you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 16 2025, 12:15 IST
Microsoft will no longer support Windows 10 starting October 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

Are you still using Windows 10? And are you still using Microsoft 365 and Windows Office apps? Well, there's some bad news for you: Microsoft has announced that it will finally end support for Microsoft 365 apps on the Windows 10 platform later in 2025, specifically on October 14. What does this mean? Well, Microsoft wants you to upgrade to Windows 11, which could explain why it will no longer support these essential apps on the Windows 10 platform later this year.

Here's what Microsoft said

"Microsoft 365 apps will no longer be supported on Windows 10 after it reaches end of support on October 14, 2025," Microsoft said in a support post. 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

It added, “Microsoft 365 apps are no longer supported on Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 now that these operating systems have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to Windows 11.”

While the Office apps will still be available after October 14, they will no longer be supported, which could lead to potential compatibility and reliability issues when using them. So, if you want to avoid unnecessary hassles, it's best to upgrade to Windows 11.

Upgrading to Windows 11 is free for Windows 10 users

Windows 11 is a free upgrade for free if you're using Windows 10. Microsoft says it's completely free. That said, there are a few reasons why you might not be able to upgrade to Windows 11, such as hardware requirements, like the TPM 2.0 chip. To check if your device is compatible with Windows 11, you should click here to see if your system meets the required specifications.

Once you check, and if your system is compatible, you can simply go ahead and download Windows 11.

To check if Windows 11 is available for your PC, select Start  > Settings  > Update & Security  > Windows Update  > Check for updates.

First Published Date: 16 Jan, 12:15 IST
