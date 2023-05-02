Home Laptops PC News BIG surprise! Apple may launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023

BIG surprise! Apple may launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023

A new 15-inch MacBook Air is on the cards and Apple could announce it at the WWDC 2023, as per the reports.

Updated on: May 02 2023, 17:41 IST
Macbook air
15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by the Apple M2 chip. (Unsplash)

Apple is gearing up for the big reveal of the iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, which is scheduled to begin on June 5. But if reports are to be believed, it would not be the only big announcement of the spring event. Alongside the new iOS 17, the Cupertino-based tech giant could also announce its Mixed-Reality Headset. Moreover, a new 15-inch MacBook Air could be on the cards too.

New MacBook Air

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17.

At last year's WWDC event, Apple announced the MacBook Air M2 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the upcoming MacBook Air and the rumoured features it could have.

MacBook Air: What it could offer

The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. It is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple is keeping reserved for next year, as per the reports.

Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro.

It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5.

First Published Date: 02 May, 17:41 IST
