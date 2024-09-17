How to pick the right graphics card for your gaming PC

The graphics card or GPU is the core component that makes or breaks a gaming PC. If you're planning to upgrade your existing one or build a gaming PC from scratch, picking the right GPU is essential to having a good gaming experience. You'll also want something that will be capable for the next few years at the very least, so keep that in mind too. Here are some of the things to think about before you pull the trigger on your purchase.

• What sort of games will you be playing?

One of the reasons you may be thinking of buying a new GPU is because the games you want to play aren't really running well. If you just need a small boost for casual titles, you can settle for an entry-level GPU. But do think about what games you'd like to play in the future and plan accordingly. The next thing you need to consider is, are you someone that needs to max-out all the graphics settings or would a compromise work? Certain games would be easier to run at full tilt than others, so if you're not the compromising type, then investing in a more powerful card now will save you upgrade woes in the near future.

• What resolution will you be gaming at?

The second important thing to note is the resolution you plan to game at. If you know you'll be sticking with a Full-HD monitor and have o plans of upgrading in the near future, a basic mid-range card should suffice. For 1440p or 2K monitors, which is also a popular choice, you'll want to consider upper mid-range GPUs. 4K gaming is the premium tier which will typically require a high-end GPU. Once again, the type of game you're running also makes a big difference as simpler titles would have no trouble running at 4K even on a basic GPU.

• Does the GPU fit inside your case?

Another important and often overlooked aspect is, will the new card fit in your existing PC case? GPUs come in all shapes and sizes, depending on which OEM you go with, so it's important to check the dimensions of the card and see if you have enough room to accommodate it. You don't want to buy the card and later realise that you might have to get a new case to make it fit.

• Match the GPU to your CPU

As a rule of thumb, you want a balanced system where all components are able to talk to each other on the same wavelength, so to speak. It's best to match the GPU to your CPU to avoid any sort of bottlenecks. For instance, if you have an entry-level Intel Core i3 CPU, it wouldn't be wise to go with a high-end GPU like a Nvidia RTX 4080. PCBuilds has a great little tool for checking if your GPU, CPU, and monitor combo could cause any bottlenecks.

• Check your power supply ratings

If you're adding a GPU for the first time or upgrading to a more powerful one, make sure your power supply or PSU can drive it comfortably. Check the power rating of the GPU and compare it with the maximum output of your PSU. Some graphics cards require additional power via a 6-pin or 8-pin power connector, so make sure your PSU has that too. You can use any online PSU calculator like this one, to get an estimate of how much more power your new GPU will consume.

• Nvidia GPU options

Nvidia has the widest range of graphics cards. Its latest is the RTX 40 series, but its previous generation called the RTX 30 series is still very much available. Nvidia has a detailed comparison chart, which you can use to compare features and see which card suits you the best. In a nutshell, the new RTX 40 series uses a newer architecture, features next-generation ray tracing and AI cores, and supports latest features like DLSS 3/ 3.5 which offers higher quality upscaling to boost game framerates, compared to the 30 series.

For a decent entry-level Nvidia GPU, the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 4060 are a good place to start. Prices range from Rs. 25,000 to about Rs. 35,000, depending on the brand. All these cards are good enough for 1080p gaming. Stepping up to the mid-range, we have the RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 4070/ Super, RTX 4070 Ti/ Super. These cards can easily handle gaming at 1440p resolution. Pricing ranges from about Rs. 47,000 to about Rs. 1,00,000, based on the model and OEM. At the top-end, you have the RTX 3080/ Ti, RTX 3090/ Ti, RTX 4080/ Super, and RTX 4090. You should only consider these cards if you plan on gaming at 4K as prices start well above a Lakh Rupees and can touch Rs. 3,00,000.

• AMD GPU options

AMD's line of GPUs is called the Radeon RX series, and the RX 7000 series is the most current one. Like Nvidia, AMD's older RX 6000 series are also very much on sale and can be good value due to their lower prices. Choosing the right AMD GPU is easy thanks to a dedicated comparison page on AMD's site. You can compare performance in some popular games against Nvidia's equivalent options, and get suggestions of which AMD GPUs you should buy based on your monitor's resolution.

• Intel GPU options

Yes, Intel has dedicated GPUs too, albeit a small lineup for now. This includes the Arc A380, A370, and A770. None of these are really high performance parts as even the top-end Intel Arc GPU is only as powerful as Nvidia's entry product, like the RTX 3060.

• What brand to pick?

GPU pricing varies based on the OEM you choose as each one adds their own custom cooling technology, features, and designs. Asus, Sapphire, MSI, Zotac, Gigabyte, and Galaxy are some of the popular brands in India. Performance of one model across different brands could vary slightly, depending on the customisations done by each brand. Nvidia and Intel sell GPUs under their own brand too, which are generally cheaper but not always easy to find.



