10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

Puzzle-platformers is a subset of the platform genre of games, which usually involves a side-scrolling world and puzzle solving in order to progress to the next level. It differs from the typical run-and-gun side-scrollers since you have to find clues, overcome obstacles, and really rack your head sometimes to figure out the puzzle. These games typically don't have too much violence making them perfect for kids, and many are incredibly atmospheric and story-driven that really stick with you long after you've finished playing. There are a tonne of these games out there, but I've narrowed it down to 10 of my personal favorites.

Creaks

Creaks is a hauntingly beautiful platformer with a very distinct art style. The main protagonist discovers a secret door behind the wallpaper in his room, which leads to a bizarre world filled with strange objects, structures, and creatures. There's no explanation as such as to what's going on or where you are exactly. Manipulating light sources is a big part of solving the puzzles and progressing. It's best if you go into this bizarre game blind as it's full of neat little surprises.

Available on: Apple Arcade, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation

Machinarium

The game that put Amanita Design studios on the map more than a decade ago, you couldn't help but fall in love with this game. From the same studios as Creaks, Machinarium follows the story of an exiled robot who has to make his way back into the main city to rescue his partner, and ultimately save the city from the corrupt overlords. The artwork is absolutely beautiful, and the puzzles are challenging and fun.

Available on: Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation, iOS, Android

Limbo

Another great game from more than a decade back, Limbo is a testament to building a gripping atmosphere with minimal sounds and graphics. Set in grayscale graphics, the plot revolves around a nameless boy in search of his sister. The heavy use of shadows and dark imagery is deliberate as it helps conceal the traps and other dangers that lurk as you make your way through the world. This game is not for everyone, but if you enjoy classic horrors or noir-style media, you'll definitely enjoy Limbo.

Available on: Windows, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation, iOS, Android



Unravel

This is one game that kids and adults will love, no doubt. The main character is Yarny, a child's toy made out of a single thread of yarn. The character can “unravel” more of its thread and can use it as a lasso to swing from branches or objects to avoid obstacles. There's no narration but you essentially play through the memories captured in Polaroid photos to learn more about the family that made the character. When you're done with this, don't forget to check out Unravel Two which adds a second character into the mix. You can either play with two players, like a local co-op or as a single player, but many of the puzzles and tasks require coordinations between the two characters.

Available on: Windows, Xbox, Playstation

Inside

From the same studio that brought us Limbo, Inside builds on the same principles and atmosphere of the original but dials it up a few notches. The dangers are more deadly and deaths more gruesome. The main character is once again a boy who finds himself traversing a mysterious forest, a farm, to a spooky laboratory. If you liked Limbo, you're certain to like this one.

Available on: Windows, Xbox, Playstation, iOS, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Gris

Gris has an art style like no other, with watercolor illustrated graphics and a moving story. The game's setting and story is very symbolic and can be interpreted in your own way. At the heart of it, it's about dealing with grief and sorrow and how the character is able to deal with this better as you progress. Your character can't really die in the game and there's no rush to complete a level, so you can explore at your own pace. If you want to play something stress-free, give this a try.

Available on: Windows, Xbox, Playstation, iOS, Mac, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android



Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The most recent addition to the franchise, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is more of an action platformer but with some very interesting puzzle elements too. There's a lot of timed jumping and swinging action to be had, along with some good ol' fashioned hack and slash fun. The art style and graphics look good, and gameplay is smooth. If you're a fan of the series, this is definitely worth checking out.

Available on: Windows, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch

Super Meat Boy

No good puzzle-platformer list would be complete without mentioning Super Meat Boy. Another classic from 2010, this game will leave you elated or pulling your hair out, depending on the level of your patience. Split-second timing is the name of the game here. Hesitate even for a moment and you're dead. The plot is simple; you guide Meat Boy through various dangers (mostly spinning blades) to get to the other side safely, and progress to the next level. The controls are literally just the arrow keys on your keyboard, but the fast-paced nature of the game is what makes it so compelling.

Available on: Windows, Xbox, Playstation, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Portal

Portal is a first-person 3D platformer that requires you to use a portal gun in order to manipulate your environment to solve puzzles and avoid obstacles in order to proceed. It's a spin-off to the Half-Life 2 saga, taking place in the secret Aperture Science laboratory. You're essentially a test subject in the facility who has to use the portal gun to find your way out, all while trying to evade a psychotic AI program that runs the place.

Available on: Windows, Xbox, Playstation, Android

The Pedestrian

Another very unique take on a puzzle platformer, The Pedestrian is set in the bustling world of New York City, but you control a stick figure that's usually found on sign boards. The objective is to navigate the signboard and find the exit. This gets tricky as you progress as you have to deal with multiple sign boards, and rearrange them in a certain way so your character can move around from board to another till you find the exit. It's a fantastic game and definitely one that should be on your wishlist.

Available on: Windows, Xbox, Playstation



