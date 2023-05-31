Home Laptops PC News Not just 15-inch MacBook Air, 'several new Macs' expected at WWDC 2023, says Mark Gurman

Not just 15-inch MacBook Air, 'several new Macs' expected at WWDC 2023, says Mark Gurman

  • Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman says the the WWDC 2023 will see the longest keynote address ever.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2023, 21:05 IST
WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air coming! Wonder tech or not? Check likely specs
Macbook air
1/6 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. This means that Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. Disappointed?  (Unsplash)
MacBook Air
3/6 The new MacBook Air is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple could be keeping reserved for next year’s MacBooks, as per the reports. Therefore, it is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now. Definitely a bummer! (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 That the gadget is actually coming is clear from the fact that, apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the MacBook Air launch. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air with M2
5/6 Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro. Finally, some relief! (Apple)
image caption
6/6 It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air
View all Images
Till now, what most analysts were suggesting was that Apple would roll out a new 15-inch MacBook Air. (Pixabay)

The countdown to Apple WWDC 2023 has started and analysts' revelations are coming in fast and furoious. However, putting most others to shade is Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman who says that not one, but a number of Macs are likely to be rolled out during the WWDC 2023. And not just that, there is so much on Apple's agenda that the announcements will take a whole lot of time and even make this keynote the longest ever. How long? It may go on in excess of 2 hours.

The reason behind that is that that Apple has a huge number of software and hardware announcements to make. Not just Macs, it has a number of iOS updates to roll out with iOS 17 being the biggest of them all. Apart from that, going into hardware, there is the AR/VR headset that has grabbed everyone's attention. The hype around the headset is virtually mirroring the kind that usually surrounds the launch of the company's iPhones.

Till now, what most analysts were suggesting was that Apple would roll out a new 15-inch MacBook Air.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

In a tweet today, Gurman said, "I'm expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple's longest ever and easily exceed two hours."

This also indicates that Apple will be focusing the majority of its time and attention in rolling out these products and spend much less on the rest.

Notably, the length of the evnt last year was not short. It had taken as long as 1 hour and 59 minutes to conclude.

Among the most interesting announcements will be around the iOS 17 update. The ramification of this update will be felt across all iPhones that are eligible.

Among other OSs that will see the light of day will be for Apple Watch and iPad.

First Published Date: 31 May, 21:05 IST
