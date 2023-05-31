Not just 15-inch MacBook Air, 'several new Macs' expected at WWDC 2023, says Mark Gurman

The countdown to Apple WWDC 2023 has started and analysts' revelations are coming in fast and furoious. However, putting most others to shade is Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman who says that not one, but a number of Macs are likely to be rolled out during the WWDC 2023. And not just that, there is so much on Apple's agenda that the announcements will take a whole lot of time and even make this keynote the longest ever. How long? It may go on in excess of 2 hours.

The reason behind that is that that Apple has a huge number of software and hardware announcements to make. Not just Macs, it has a number of iOS updates to roll out with iOS 17 being the biggest of them all. Apart from that, going into hardware, there is the AR/VR headset that has grabbed everyone's attention. The hype around the headset is virtually mirroring the kind that usually surrounds the launch of the company's iPhones.

Till now, what most analysts were suggesting was that Apple would roll out a new 15-inch MacBook Air.

In a tweet today, Gurman said, "I'm expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple's longest ever and easily exceed two hours."

This also indicates that Apple will be focusing the majority of its time and attention in rolling out these products and spend much less on the rest.

Notably, the length of the evnt last year was not short. It had taken as long as 1 hour and 59 minutes to conclude.

Among the most interesting announcements will be around the iOS 17 update. The ramification of this update will be felt across all iPhones that are eligible.

Among other OSs that will see the light of day will be for Apple Watch and iPad.