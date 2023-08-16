Home Laptops PC News MacBook might get a game-changing new feature, but there is a twist

MacBook might get a game-changing new feature, but there is a twist

A report suggests that Apple has secured a second patent for MacBook Face ID, but whether the company will actually implement it remains unclear.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 21:15 IST
MacBook
Will MacBook get a Face ID feature instead of the current Touch ID? This is what can happen. (Unsplash)
MacBook
Will MacBook get a Face ID feature instead of the current Touch ID? This is what can happen. (Unsplash)

With all these leaks around the iPhone 15 coming at a fast and furious pace, MacBook owners might feel a bit sidelined considering they have not seen a major upgrade in the Apple laptops besides iterative updates such as new chipsets and OS. However, a new report has hinted that the MacBook could, in theory at least, get a game-changing new feature. The feature in question is the Face ID, something that has been rumored to be coming on MacBooks for years, but it never really did. However, there is a twist in the story, and that might dampen the happiness of all the Mac owners.

According to a report by Patently Apple, the iPhone maker has got a second patent for a way to implement Face ID on MacBook. This comes six years after Apple was awarded an initial patent for Face ID, which was even before the iPhone implemented this technology. However, and this is the kicker, despite owning a patent for so long, Apple has never added this feature to its laptops. But can things change this time?

The trouble with bringing the Face ID to MacBook

While Apple simply maintains that Touch ID serves a better purpose on MacBook as your fingers are always going to reach out to keys when you're sitting in front of the device, a 9to5Mac report believes getting the Face ID to the MacBook is tricky and the company is simply deflecting attention.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

The report highlights two fundamental problems with implementing Face ID to MacBooks. First is a software-based issue. The Face ID needs a trigger to get activated for it to be truly functional. On the iPhone, it is easy. As soon as you pick the device, Face ID gets activated and begins looking for a face to scan. However, this is harder to achieve in MacBook.

On a MacBook, one can argue that one of the triggers can simply be opening the lid, which would be fair. However, there are many occasions when the laptop lid is open and it is still sleeping. You can of course press a key, but then that makes it pointless to replace the Touch ID.

However, Apple did find a solution to this in its first patent by adding ‘scanning for faces' to Power Nap to make it always search for faces even when it is hibernating. However, it is the second problem that is the major barrier.

It is a hardware issue. The lid of the MacBook is very slim. And as such, it lacks the depth to equip Face ID within it. And as things stand, Apple has so far not found a way to circumvent this problem.

But one can definitely hope that with the second patient, maybe Apple might have a solution to this age-old problem in mind.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 21:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping
Google Docs
How to delete a page in Google Docs? Know the easiest tricks

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets