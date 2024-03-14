Microsoft Teams gets a streamlined look with combined personal and work accounts; Know what’s new

In a significant move, Microsoft is streamlining its approach to communication and collaboration with a unified version of Microsoft Teams, accommodating both personal and work accounts seamlessly. This development aims to simplify user experience and enhance productivity by eliminating the need for separate applications. This unified app, currently undergoing testing, promises to revolutionise the way users interact across different account types.

Currently undergoing testing within the latest Windows 11 Insider build, the unified Teams app is slated to enter preview mode for commercial users in April, with an official launch scheduled alongside Windows 11 24H2 later this year.

Long established as a cornerstone conferencing and chat platform for businesses, Teams encountered a dilemma with the release of Windows 11. Microsoft's attempt to position Teams as a comprehensive communications solution for personal use resulted in the creation of two separate apps- one for personal use and another for work or school- each boasting distinct layouts and features.

New Teams App

Responding to feedback from users across personal and professional domains, Microsoft's blog post on Wednesday unveiled the new Teams app, designed to cater to the preference for a unified platform. This forthcoming app will empower users to seamlessly navigate between various accounts, eliminating the need to juggle multiple applications.

Once launched, users will enjoy the convenience of accessing and managing different accounts effortlessly by selecting their profile picture in the upper right corner. Joining meetings will be simplified, with users able to choose their desired account upon entry, even without signing in beforehand.

Notifications in Teams will provide clear indications of the associated account, with personal account notifications offering enhanced details for direct response from the notification banner.

Initially labelled as "Microsoft Teams (work or school)" in the preview phase, the app will transition to the simplified name "Microsoft Teams" in subsequent releases. Simultaneously, the standalone consumer version, known as "Microsoft Teams (free)," will be phased out from Windows.

While the preview release may feature some discrepancies compared to the current free and work or school editions, these differences will be ironed out by the time Teams becomes generally available for all commercial users in May. The transition process for enterprise and IT administrators is expected to be seamless, requiring no additional app installations, and maintaining continuity with existing user accounts.