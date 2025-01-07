Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360 launched at CES 2025- Know what’s new

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 has commenced with some crucial tech revelations and Samsung has been making headlines with back-to-back announcements surrounding its products and services. On January 6, the South Korean tech giant unveiled Samsung Vision AI for smart TVs and smart home appliances. Additionally, Samsung also launched the new flagship Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 laptops globally with NPU-powered Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors, Galaxy AI features, and more. Therefore, if you are planning to get a feature-filled and premium laptop, then know what the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 have in store.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 specs and features

Samsung's new generation of AI-powered laptops are here with the launch of the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360. Both flagship models are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) providing users with powerful performance and advanced Galaxy AI capabilities for a personalised user experience. During the launch, Samsung highlighted new Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy Book 5 series which includes AI Select, a laptop version of Circle to Search and AI Photo Remaster. In addition to on-device Galaxy AI, Galaxy Book 5 series users can also connect their upcoming Samsung S25 series model via the Microsoft Phone Link app to access AI features such as Live Translate and Transcript Assist.

In terms of details specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro was launched in two screen sizes 14-inch and 16-inch, whereas, the Galaxy Book 5 will come in a single screen size of 15-inch. Both feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3K high resolution and up to 120HZ refresh rate. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro claims to offer up to 25-hour battery life with super fast charging support that boosts the device up to 35% in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 5 360 will be available to purchase in Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the USA from February. It is expected that the availability will be expanded to other countries in the coming months. In terms of price, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro was launched at a starting price of KRW 1,768,000 in South Korea.

