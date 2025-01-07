Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360 launched at CES 2025- Know what’s new

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360 launched at CES 2025- Know what’s new

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 launched with advanced Galaxy AI features. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 15:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360 launched at CES 2025- Know what’s new
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is here with new Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors. (Samsung)

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 has commenced with some crucial tech revelations and Samsung has been making headlines with back-to-back announcements surrounding its products and services. On January 6, the South Korean tech giant unveiled Samsung Vision AI for smart TVs and smart home appliances. Additionally, Samsung also launched the new flagship Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 laptops globally with NPU-powered Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors, Galaxy AI features, and more. Therefore, if you are planning to get a feature-filled and premium laptop, then know what the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 have in store.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 specs and features

Samsung's new generation of AI-powered laptops are here with the launch of the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360. Both flagship models are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) providing users with powerful performance and advanced Galaxy AI capabilities for a personalised user experience. During the launch, Samsung highlighted new Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy Book 5 series which includes AI Select, a laptop version of Circle to Search and AI Photo Remaster. In addition to on-device Galaxy AI, Galaxy Book 5 series users can also connect their upcoming Samsung S25 series model via the Microsoft Phone Link app to access AI features such as Live Translate and Transcript Assist.

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Intel Evo NP940XFG KC5IN Laptop
  • Graphite Beige
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SSD
Discounted price:₹155,990Original price:₹194,990
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 NP960QGK KG2IN Laptop
  • Moonstone Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SSD
₹168,999
Check details
Dell Inspiron 7000 15 7577 A568502WIN9 Laptop
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB HDD
₹114,990
Check details
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • Starfall Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹30,990
Check details
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also Read

In terms of details specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro was launched in two screen sizes 14-inch and 16-inch, whereas, the Galaxy Book 5 will come in a single screen size of 15-inch. Both feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3K high resolution and up to 120HZ refresh rate. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro claims to offer up to 25-hour battery life with super fast charging support that boosts the device up to 35% in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 5 360 will be available to purchase in Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the USA from February. It is expected that the availability will be expanded to other countries in the coming months. In terms of price, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro was launched at a starting price of KRW 1,768,000 in South Korea.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!h

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 15:34 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours
GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
Rockstar Games

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets