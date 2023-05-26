Home Laptops PC News WWDC 2023: Apple can launch a NEW 15-inch MacBook Air; Here is what we know so far

WWDC 2023: Apple can launch a NEW 15-inch MacBook Air; Here is what we know so far

Apple could announce a new 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023, according to reports. Here’s what we know so far.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air could be powered by the Apple M2 chip. (Unsplash)

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is set to kick off on June 5 where Apple is expected to announce hardware products like Apple's Mixed Reality headset and software updates such as iOS 17, watchOS 10, and more. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based tech giant could also announce a new addition to its lineup of MacBooks with the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air. With the event just days away, leaks and rumours have provided various details about this new MacBook. Here's what we know so far.

15-inch MacBook Air: Details

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. At last year's WWDC event, Apple announced the MacBook Air M2 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2. Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. Apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the upcoming MacBook Air and the rumoured features it could have.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. It is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple is keeping reserved for next year, as per the reports.

Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro.

It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to beat the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5.

