Home Laptops PC News WWDC23: Apple launches new M2 Ultra chip

WWDC23: Apple launches new M2 Ultra chip

Tech giant Apple updated its Mac Studio, on Monday as it introduced the new M2 Ultra chip at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 00:25 IST
The M2 Ultra will power the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro that starts at nearly $7,000, as per Mashable.
The M2 Ultra will power the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro that starts at nearly $7,000, as per Mashable. (Apple)
The M2 Ultra will power the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro that starts at nearly $7,000, as per Mashable.
The M2 Ultra will power the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro that starts at nearly $7,000, as per Mashable. (Apple)

Tech giant Apple updated its Mac Studio, on Monday as it introduced the new M2 Ultra chip at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

According to the Mashable website, the chip promises a 20 per cent jump in CPU performance and a 30 per cent jump in GPU performance. The chip also has up to 192 GB of unified memory.

The M2 Ultra was dubbed as the most potent chip ever developed for a personal computer and was described as a "monster of a chip" by the company.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

"M2 Ultra delivers astonishing performance and capabilities for our pro users' most demanding workflows while maintaining Apple silicon's industry-leading power efficiency," said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, in a statement. "With huge performance gains in the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, combined with massive memory bandwidth in a single SoC, M2 Ultra is the world's most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer," reported Mashable.

The M2 Ultra will power the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro that starts at nearly $7,000, as per Mashable.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 00:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets