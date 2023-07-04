24% discount rolled out on Samsung Galaxy A23; check price now

Samsung Galaxy A23, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, is currently available with a big discount on Flipkart. Here you can read how you can get this premium smartphone at a low price, but before you do that, check out the smartphone's specs. Samsung Galaxy A23 boasts an edge-to-edge 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also equipped a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. And if you are also looking for a perfect smartphone with an amazing camera, then also Galaxy A23 is a good option as it comes with a 50MP quad rear camera setup.

Discount

Flipkart is presenting a 24% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy A23 because of which the price of the smartphone has been reduced to Rs. 21999 from Rs.28990.

Exchange Deal

Samsung Galaxy A23 exchange offer is worth up to Rs. 20,750. However, how much of that you will be eligible for will be decided by the condition of your old phone. Also, do verify Pin Code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

Bank Offer

Flipkart also offers several bank offers which helps you to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here we list the bank offers available on Flipkart in this deal.

1. You can get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card.

2. You can also get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999.

3. Customers can also get 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Card and EMI transaction, up to Rs.1,500 on orders of Rs.7,500 and above