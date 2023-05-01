5G smartphone launches in May 2023: Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy F54, more

Waiting to check out the latest smartphones as they are launched? Here is what's coming this month - Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold to Samsung Galaxy F54, and more.

By: HT TECH
May 01 2023
Check all about the upcoming 5G smartphone launches in May 2023. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)

The month of May is expected to be quite exciting for all tech and smartphone enthusiasts who get their kicks by gawking at the latest launches! The buzz is growing around the upcoming 5G smartphone releases in May, which will include two new Google smartphones - the Pixel 7a and the long-awaited Pixel Fold. Additionally, Realme is set to debut its 11 Pro series. Samsung and Poco are also expected to bring their new smartphones to the market. What features do these smartphones bring to the table? Find out all the details right here.

5G smartphone launches in May

Google Pixel 7a

Leaks suggest that Google will launch the Pixel 7a during the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event on May 10. It is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64MP camera with OIS, the latest Tensor G2 chipset, and Android 13 OS. According to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel 7a could be priced at a starting Rs. 40000.

Google Pixel Fold

Google is also expected to step in the foldable smartphone market with the much-awaited Google Pixel Fold on May 10 too. Considering the leaks, the Pixel Fold will have a 7.69-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display. It will also be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset.

Poco F5

Poco is set to launch Poco F5 on May 9 in India, which is already confirmed to pack Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. It will feature a triple camera setup at the back. However, the company is yet to reveal the rest of the details. Though, leaks suggest that it will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus

Realme has confirmed that the 11 Pro series will be launched in China in May, and it is expected to be introduced in India at a later date. The Realme 11 Pro+ would come with a new Dimensity 7000-series chipset and 200MP camera sensor along with 8MP ultra-wide and a macro lens. It may also feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. It may also support 80W or 100W fast charging tech.

The Realme 11 Pro is expected to get a 108MP primary and a 2MP depth camera, a 67W fast charge, and the Dimensity 7000-series chipset. The final date of the launch is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy F54

This month, Samsung is also expected to bring another 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F54 which is said to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M54. If it is true, then it may pack Exynos 1380 chipset, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display along with a massive 6000mAh battery.

