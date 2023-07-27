Action button coming to iPhone 15 Pro? iOS 17 code drops a BIG hint; Know what it can do

While the world is currently talking about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, Apple seems to be quietly working on its flagship iPhones with several major upgrades in the pipeline. The iPhone 15 series will likely debut at Apple's fall event and rumors have hinted at additions like a USB Type-C port, solid-state buttons, a periscope camera, and Dynamic Island that will feature. Although, some reports say it is unlikely, a big hint from the iOS 17 code has raised the possibility that one more feature could make its debut on iPhones - the action button.

Now, more light has been shed on the possible features that the action button could bring to iPhones, and it could change the way we use our devices.

Action button on iPhone 15 Pro models - Potential uses

According to a MacRumors report, some new fragments of code were detected by Steve Moser in the iOS 17 fourth developer beta, which was released on Wednesday. For the unaware, the action button is set to replace the mute switch on the iPhone 15 series. These snippets of code provide a glimpse at the potential uses of the reported action button that will be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

As per the report, the action button could be assigned to nine different functionalities - Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos. While the specific use case is yet to be determined, the action button could be used to mute/unmute, take photos, run shortcuts, activate/deactivate a Focus mode, and start/stop text translation among other things.

Other functions

According to a previous tweet (which has since been deleted) by leaker @analyst941, the action button could be used in combination to turn off the iPhone. Right now, iPhones can be turned off by holding the power and either of the volume buttons. However, with this action button, the iPhone could be turned off by holding pressing the action and power buttons.

Moreover, this action button could perform a plethora of functions, similar to the action button found on the Apple Watch Ultra which performs a multitude of functions as it acts like a stopwatch button, can start workouts, and activate the Backtrack function on the watch.

Do note that despite code snippets being discovered in the iOS 17 code which hint at the action button, its availability on the upcoming iPhone 15 series is not confirmed yet. Therefore, all the information should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Apple about all the features of the iPhone 15 series.