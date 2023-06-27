After Google Pixel battery drain issue pops up, frustrated users take to Reddit to complain

Many users are complaining about a problem in Google Pixel phones where the battery is draining faster than usual. The issue has emerged after a June update.

By: HT TECH
Jun 27 2023
Google Pixel 7a
Earlier this month, Google released a new update for Pixel smartphones where new features were added to the supported devices. The features brought the macro focus mode to videos for Pixel 7 Pro as well as added hands-free photos, new Google Assistant voices, and 3D wallpaper for other Pixel phones. However, the update has also created a new issue for some users who are reporting faster battery draining on their devices. Users have been complaining about the issue online, highlighting how the battery life has been massively compromised.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the issue popped up after the June 2023 update and has left some users frustrated. Battery draining issue is not new for Pixel smartphones, as earlier this year, a similar issue was reported. While that was fixed by rolling out a patch, the issue has again popped up.

Google Pixel smartphones suffer from battery drain issue

Netizens highlighted the issue in a Reddit thread, where a user said, “My battery has tanked in the last couple of days. Needs charged by the afternoon”. Another user said, “I use my phone for work and usage of it hasn't changed. My pixel 6 battery used to have 20% when plugging it when I went to bed. Now it seems to be at 15% at 6 PM”.

Needless to say, the issue has left users frustrated. Pixel smartphones have historically had issues with battery life. We pointed this out in our review of the Google Pixel 7 Pro and found that even with moderate usage, the smartphone went as low as 30 percent by the end of the day. We even spotted a significant overnight battery drain issue.

One good thing is that the issue does not seem to be universal and has affected only some users, the reason for which is not known at the moment. One user on the Reddit thread even claimed improvements in battery life. He said, “No issues here. I'm experiencing better battery life and less standby drain overnight”.

Apart from battery issues, some users have also reported smartphones running hotter than usual and a few bugs in the select text option.

For now, Google has not made a statement on this issue and we do not know if a patch will be provided soon. The June update itself was delayed by two weeks, and the next update is also likely to arrive by mid-July when the issue might be addressed.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 12:47 IST
