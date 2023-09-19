Icon

Ahead of launch, big leaks on Xiaomi 13T emerge; Know design, price, more

The new Xiaomi 13T design has been leaked by a tipster! Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: HT TECH
Sep 19 2023, 14:41 IST
Check out the leather design of the new Xiaomi 13T. (Evan Blass/X)

It has been long rumoured that Xiaomi may unveil its new budget range smartphones very soon which is called the Xiaomi 13T series. There are several leaks surrounding the Xiaomi 13T Pro, however, we know very little about its standard version which is the Xiaomi 13T. Recently, a tipster leaked a video that showcased the design of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone and it looked pleasing.

Xiaomi 13T leaked design

A tipster named Evan Blass shared some images of the Xiaomi 13T via X post. According to rumours, the new smartphone will be the company's new mid-range or budget smartphone, however, the official price details will be revealed by the company during the launch.

According to the leaked images, the Xiaomi 13T may come with a leather back and metal frames on the side. The smartphone also has a square camera section where we can see two large sensors. 9To5Google reported that the Xiaomi 13T may be equipped with a 50MP main camera. The new Xiaomi 13T may come with curved edges as shown in the image. However, these details are based on leaks and speculation and we will soon get to know more about the smartphone after the launch. As per leaks, the Xiaomi 13T will launched on September 26, 2023, in Berlin. The launch date for India has not been announced yet. Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 launching soon! Check release date, specs, design, more

In the leaked images, there are two color options for Xiaomi 13T, light blue and black, we may see more options later. Till the smartphone launches, Check out the rumoured specs of its Pro version.

Xiaomi 13T Pro specs

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Xiaomi 13T Pro may feature a Dimensity 9200 processor which may be coupled with 12GB and 16GB of RAM. It may feature a 1.5K OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it is expected to have a 50 MP Sony IMX707 main camera and a 20MP Sony IMX596 front camera. It may be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 14:41 IST
