Amazon Festival Sale 2023: Get a great deal on Redmi 12C; last day to grab the offer

Amazon Freedom sale: On the last day of the Amazon sale, there is a straight 45% discount on Redmi 12C.

| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 15:40 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Hefty discounts now available on Samsung Galaxy M14, Redmi 12C, more
1/7 Samsung Galaxy M14: The smartphone comes with a 6.6” Full HD+ 90Hz display which comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The device comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. Galaxy M14 5G is a "Performance Monster" that features a segment-leading 5nm Exynos 1330 processor. (Amazon)
2/7  The device sports a 50 MP triple camera with F1.8 lens and 13 MP front camera for stunning selfies. Galaxy M14 comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery that can last for up to 2 days without charging. The Samsung Galaxy M14 comes available in three colours that are Icy Silver, Berry Blue & Smoky Teal. During the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get it for just Rs. 12490 instead of Rs. 17990. (Amazon)
realme narzo 60 5G: The Realme narzo 60 features a powerful 64 MP camera. The smartphone's premium leather design enhances its looks. The soft and supple texture of the leather provides a comfortable and luxurious feel. The smartphone is currently available at Rs. 17999 instead of Rs. 19999 with a 10 percent discount during the Amazon Sale.
3/7 realme narzo 60 5G: The Realme narzo 60 features a powerful 64 MP camera. The smartphone's premium leather design enhances its looks. The soft and supple texture of the leather provides a comfortable and luxurious feel. The smartphone is currently available at Rs. 17999 instead of Rs. 19999 with a 10 percent discount during the Amazon Sale. (Amazon India)
4/7 OnePlus Nord CE 3: The Smartphone features 6.7-inch display 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED. The typical battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is 2 × 2500mAh (7.78V), or the total equivalent of 5,000mAh (3.89V) battery power. The battery is non-removable. It features 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degree) and 2MP Macro lens while you also get a 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera. During the Amazon Great Festive sale, you can buy it for Rs. 26,998. You can get Rs. 1250 off by using SBI Credit card too.
5/7 The Redmi 12C comes with High Performance MediaTek Helio G85. It sponsored displays as big as 6.71inch HD+ Display. You also get a 5000mAh Battery with this smartphone. The smartphone also comes with 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with Portrait mode & Night Mode and 5MP Selfie camera to enhance your photography experience. Inside the box you get ‎Power Adapter, SIM Tray Ejector and USB Cable. The Redmi 12C is available in four standard colours that are Matte Black, Lavender Purple, Mint Green and Royal Blue. (Amazon)
6/7 The Amazon sale offer is providing a 45% initial discount on Redmi 12C making its price reduce to Rs. 7699 from Rs. 13999.This huge discount is due to the amazon sale running from 4th of August. (mi)
7/7 OnePlus 11R 5G: The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, 8MP Ultrawide Camera and Macro Lens while also a 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera with EIS support. The Smartphone sports 6.7 Inches and 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Display. It comes with OxygenOS based on Android 13. The OnePlus 11R comes powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It features a 5000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging power. Its special features are ‎Fast Charging Support, Stereo Speakers, Dual SIM, Always On Display and Built-In GPS. During the Amazon Independence day sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 44,998. Do note that the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, which started from 4th of August, is going to end today. So, you need to hurry up before the sale ends. (OnePlus)
Redmi 12 C
The original price of the Redmi 12C is Rs. 13999. But, you can buy it for just Rs. 7699 during the Amazon festival sale. (mi)

Amazon Freedom Festival sale: Haven't bought anything during the Amazon sale yet? If not, hurry up! Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. This 5 days-long sale (6 days for Prime users) witnessed a wide range of products being made available with exclusive deals, big discounts, and unique offers. From smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, and smart TVs, to home appliances, kitchen appliances, and more, there is something for everyone at the sale. If you were planning to buy an entry-level smartphone with amazing features, you can buy Redmi 12C. On the last day of the Amazon Festive sale, there is a straight 45% discount on Redmi 12C. You can get avail more discounts on this product by availing other offers. Check the details below. Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Nab Redmi Note 11T 5G with a huge price cut

Redmi 12C on huge discount!

Amazon Freedom Festival sale is offering a huge discount on the entry-level smartphone Redmi 12C. During the Amazon Freedom sale, a straight 45 percent discount is available on this smartphone. It is your last chance to grab this offer since today is the last day of the Amazon Freedom sale. The original price of this product is Rs. 13999. But, you can buy it for just Rs. 7699. You can further reduce the price of this product by availing the exchange offer. Amazon sale is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 7300. It should be kept in mind that in order to avail this offer, your old phone that you are going to exchange should be in good condition. By using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card you can get an another discount of Rs.347 on no-cost EMI plan.

Redmi 12C features and specifications

The Redmi 12C smartphone has a 6.71-inch HD+ screen. It provides 500 nits of peak brightness. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The screen of the smartphone is provided with scratch-resistant Glass and Oleophobic coating. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system. It provides enhanced gaming with 1GHz GPUThe device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a micro USB port and it comes with a 10W in-box charger. Read more: Amazon Freedom Day sale: Last day today! Check attractive deals on top smartphones

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera

If we talk about the camera, the handset features a 50MP AI dual camera on the back which will offer you the portrait mode and night mode. It is paired with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

If you are in the market for a special deal, then this one on the Redmi 12C smartphone is definitely something that you should focus on.

Other entry-level smartphones on deals

If you are still confused about whether you should buy the Redmi 12C, then you can explore other options in entry-level smartphones in the same range. Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at a discount of 41 percent and you can buy it for only Rs.7099. The other smartphone you can check is Realme Narzo 50i prime which is available at a discount of 24 percent. The price of this smartphone after offer is Rs.7599. The next one in the line is Tecno Spark 9. There is a 38 percent on this phone and you can buy it for just Rs. 7099. Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get amazing deals on Moto Razr 40 series, Edge 40, more

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 15:40 IST
