Amazon Festival Sale 2023: Get a great deal on Redmi 12C; last day to grab the offer

Amazon Freedom Festival sale: Haven't bought anything during the Amazon sale yet? If not, hurry up! Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. This 5 days-long sale (6 days for Prime users) witnessed a wide range of products being made available with exclusive deals, big discounts, and unique offers. From smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, and smart TVs, to home appliances, kitchen appliances, and more, there is something for everyone at the sale. If you were planning to buy an entry-level smartphone with amazing features, you can buy Redmi 12C. On the last day of the Amazon Festive sale, there is a straight 45% discount on Redmi 12C. You can get avail more discounts on this product by availing other offers. Check the details below. Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Nab Redmi Note 11T 5G with a huge price cut

Redmi 12C on huge discount!

Amazon Freedom Festival sale is offering a huge discount on the entry-level smartphone Redmi 12C. During the Amazon Freedom sale, a straight 45 percent discount is available on this smartphone. It is your last chance to grab this offer since today is the last day of the Amazon Freedom sale. The original price of this product is Rs. 13999. But, you can buy it for just Rs. 7699. You can further reduce the price of this product by availing the exchange offer. Amazon sale is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 7300. It should be kept in mind that in order to avail this offer, your old phone that you are going to exchange should be in good condition. By using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card you can get an another discount of Rs.347 on no-cost EMI plan.

Redmi 12C features and specifications

The Redmi 12C smartphone has a 6.71-inch HD+ screen. It provides 500 nits of peak brightness. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The screen of the smartphone is provided with scratch-resistant Glass and Oleophobic coating. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system. It provides enhanced gaming with 1GHz GPUThe device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a micro USB port and it comes with a 10W in-box charger. Read more: Amazon Freedom Day sale: Last day today! Check attractive deals on top smartphones

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Camera

If we talk about the camera, the handset features a 50MP AI dual camera on the back which will offer you the portrait mode and night mode. It is paired with a 5MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

If you are in the market for a special deal, then this one on the Redmi 12C smartphone is definitely something that you should focus on.

Other entry-level smartphones on deals

If you are still confused about whether you should buy the Redmi 12C, then you can explore other options in entry-level smartphones in the same range. Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at a discount of 41 percent and you can buy it for only Rs.7099. The other smartphone you can check is Realme Narzo 50i prime which is available at a discount of 24 percent. The price of this smartphone after offer is Rs.7599. The next one in the line is Tecno Spark 9. There is a 38 percent on this phone and you can buy it for just Rs. 7099. Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get amazing deals on Moto Razr 40 series, Edge 40, more