Amazon Freedom Day sale: Last day today! Check attractive deals on top smartphones

Amazon Independence Day sale: Last chance to grab amazing deals on top products across various brands! Today is the last day of the Amazon sale, you still have a few hours to make purchases of your favourite products at a very reasonable price and you can add to the benefit by opting for bank offers too. So, what are you waiting for? Explore the sale now! Note that the sale will end today at midnight.

Read more: Amazon sale 2023: Hot deals on smartphones under Rs.10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Nokia C32, more

Looking for a feature-filled smartphone? It's the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone with a new one during the Amazon Festive sale. We have curated a list of the most discounted smartphones for you so you can make the right choice. Check out the smartphone deals available here during the Amazon Freedom sale.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Redmi 12C ( 45 Percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with Scratch resistant Glass and 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It also has 3GB virtual RAM for additional storage. It comes with a dual camera setup including 50MP main camera and 5MP front camera. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Redmi 12C originally retails for Rs.13999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.7699, giving you a massive discount of 45 percent.

B0BYN4D512-1

Read more: Amazon sale 2023 deals: Samsung to iQOO, check out these 5 best-selling smartphones

Realme Narzo 60 (10 Percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED curved display. It has 12GB of physical RAM and 12GB of dynamic RAM. It comes with a 100MP pro light camera with 2x in-sensor zoom technology. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset that features an 8-core 64-bit processor along with a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs. 19999, but you can get it for only Rs.17999, giving you a discount of 10 percent during the Amazon sale.

B0C788SHHC-2

Samsung Galaxy M14 (17 Percent discount)

This smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution. It is backed by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset along with a Mali G68 GPU. It features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 skin on top. The phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 18990, however, on Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.15790, giving you a massive discount of 17 percent.

B0BZCSNTT4-3

Read more: Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Moto Razr 40, Redmi 12, more

OnePlus Nord CE 3

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G coupled with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM. it comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support. In terms of the camera, it features 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, 8MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX355, and 2MP macro lens along with 16MP front camera. The phone originally retails for Rs. 26998, however, from Amazon, you can get Rs.1250 off by using an SBI bank credit card.

B0C9QS5G2R-4

OnePlus 11R

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch super fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and comes with 5000 mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The phone features 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, 8MP ultrawide camera and a macro lens along with 16MP front camera with EIS support. The smartphone retails for Rs.44998, however, from Amazon, you can get Rs.1000 off by using an SBI credit card.