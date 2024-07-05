Top camera smart mobile phones under 50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Top camera phones under ₹50,000: Camera quality is one of the most sought-after features in any phone. It has become a priority for buyers now, regardless of the segment—since bigger cameras have been replaced for the majority of the user base. But the good thing is—you don't need to splurge to get a good camera experience. You can get a fantastic set of cameras even under ₹50,000. Here, let's check out devices with the best camera setups in this segment.

Xiaomi 14 Civi

There's just something about the Leica tuning that speaks to you. The colour science you get from photos clicked by recent Leica-powered devices from Xiaomi is impressive. Not only do you get natural-looking portraits, but the Xiaomi 14 Civi has a complete camera system that will suit a wide range of use cases. You get a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with a 50mm focal length equivalent, a 15mm equivalent 12MP ultra-wide, and the primary 50MP 25mm equivalent wide lens. For selfies, you have a dual camera setup with 32MP+32MP. You can't go wrong with the Xiaomi 14 Civi for the cameras, and even as an overall package for the price.

Google Pixel 7

Yes, while it is a couple of years old now, the base Google Pixel 7 still makes a lot of sense considering its camera quality and the overall package on offer for the price. You get Google's AI magic in tandem with a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. It offers consistent colours across all focal ranges, and delivers tack-sharp photos in any light conditions. Plus, considering it's a Google device, it will be well supported for years to come.

OnePlus 11

After the launch of the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 11 has dropped in price and can be found for around ₹50,000 on Amazon. For this price, the Hasselblad camera system that it offers is fantastic. You have a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a third 32MP 2x telephoto unit. It features multiple extras such as Hasselblad portraits, and the HDR performance after the updates has improved as well. Overall, you won't be disappointed with the camera system and the overall device as well—in fact, we'd suggest it over the OnePlus 12R.

Vivo V30 Pro

Powered by Zeiss optics, the Vivo 30 Pro brings some of the same camera magic offered by the high-end X lineup of phones. It gets triple cameras: a 50MP main wide shooter, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a third 50MP ultra-wide shooter. Everything from how the bokeh looks to how natural the colours appear contributes to the camera system. It is a no-brainer if you are looking for a camera system that will make you stand apart.