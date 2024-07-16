 Redmi 13 5G, Motorola G64, Lava Storm, and others- Top 5 smartphones under Rs.15,000 to buy in July 2024 | Mobile News

Redmi 13 5G, Motorola G64, Lava Storm, and others- Top 5 smartphones under Rs.15,000 to buy in July 2024

Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone? Here are the best smartphones available under 15,000 in July 2024, featuring top-notch cameras, powerful processors, and long-lasting batteries.

Redmi 13 5G, Motorola G64, Lava Storm, and others- Top 5 smartphones under Rs.15,000 to buy in July 2024
Explore the top smartphones under 15,000 available in July 2024, offering great features without breaking the bank. (Aishwarya Panda)

The smartphone market continues to evolve with new offerings catering to diverse user preferences and budget constraints. In July 2024, several compelling options stand out in the sub- 15,000 segment, each bringing unique features and capabilities to enhance the mobile experience without breaking the bank.

  1. Redmi 13 5G

Leading the pack is the Redmi 13 5G, priced at 13,999. Boasting a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera and powered by HyperOS, this device promises exceptional photography capabilities and efficient performance for everyday use.

B0D78WCNZZ-1

2. Motorola G64 5G

Priced slightly higher at 14,999, the Motorola G64 5G impresses with its MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC and a substantial 6,000mAh battery. Designed for users needing extended battery life and robust performance, it stands out as a reliable choice in its price range.

B0D3BKCX5Q-2

3. Lava Storm

Available at a competitive price of 11,999, the Lava Storm features the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It aims to strike a balance between performance and affordability, catering to users seeking dependable performance for daily tasks and light gaming.

B0CHM729GT-3

4. Poco M6 Pro

At an attractive price point of 9,999 on Amazon, the Poco M6 Pro utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and includes a 5,000mAh battery. It offers excellent value with reliable performance and extended battery life, making it a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.

B0CDRVG19T-4

5. Realme 12 5G

For those willing to stretch their budget to 15,697, the Realme 12 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and supports 45W fast charging on its 5,000mAh battery. It targets users seeking quick charging capabilities and efficient multitasking performance.

B0CWRZDGV1-5

In conclusion, the smartphone market under 15,000 in July 2024 offers a plethora of choices catering to diverse consumer needs. Whether you prioritise camera quality, battery endurance, or overall performance, these options provide compelling features without compromising on affordability.

Whether you're a casual user, an avid gamer, or photography enthusiast, these smartphones represent the best options available in their respective categories, promising a satisfying mobile experience at an accessible price point.

