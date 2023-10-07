Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Amazing discounts on Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Spark 10, more

Amazon sale 2023 is now live for Prime members today and all users will be able to access it from October 8. The e-commerce platform is providing massive discounts on top brands and products across all categories including electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, earbuds, home appliances, and more. One such brand, Tecno, is part of the huge Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 and is offering great deals on its top smartphones. If you are someone who is looking for an upgrade then check the discounts below.

Amazon deals on Techno smartphones

Tecno Pova 5 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+dot-in display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered with a 6nm Dimensity 6080 processor coupled with 16GB expandable RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W reverse charging. It features a 50MP dual rear camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.14999, however, you can get it for Rs.12749 during the Amazon sale, including bank offers.

Tecno Spark 10: It features a 6.6-inch HD+ dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered with a 7nm Dimensity 6020 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W charging support. In terms of photography, it supports a 50MP primary camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.16999, however, you can get it for Rs.12599 from Amazon including bank offers. Read more: Amazon sale 2023: Best smartphones under Rs. 30000 - iQOO Neo 7, Honor 90, to Galaxy S20 FE, check them all

Tecno Phantom X2: The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is equipped with a 5160mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.51999, however, you can get it for Rs.33499 including bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Tecno Spark 9: It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Techno Spark 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 Gaming Processor coupled with 7GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features a 13MP rear dual camera. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The smartphone retails for Rs.11499, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.7299, including bank offers.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier: It features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8050 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage. It features a 108MP ultra-wide macro lens. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W flash charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.41999, however, you can get it for Rs.27499, including bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

