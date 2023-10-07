Icon

Amazon sale 2023: Best smartphones under Rs. 30000 - iQOO Neo 7, Honor 90, to Galaxy S20 FE, check them all

Amazon sale 2023 has started and some fabulous deals have been rolled out on smartphones. Check the best smartphones under Rs. 30000, including iQOO Neo 7, Honor 90, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 10:59 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Honor 90
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Honor 90
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Honor 90
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Honor 90
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Honor 90
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Honor 90
icon View all Images
Check huge discounts on smartphones under Rs. 30000 during the Amazon Sale 2023. ( Honor)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is finally live for Prime members from today and those with a subscription can access some fabulous deals on electronics such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, tablets, and others. For non-Prime members, the Amazon sale starts on October 8. If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the best time to spend your savings on a feature-filled smartphone, and that too at hugely discounted prices. Check the best smartphones under Rs. 30000, including iQOO Neo 7, Honor 90, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more

Top 5 smartphone discounts during Amazon Sale 2023

iQOO Neo 7: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 8200 coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It features a triple-camera system consisting of a 64MP OIS camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 20W FlashCharge. The smartphone retails for Rs.34999, however, you can get it for Rs.25999 including bank offers during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone retails for Rs.74999, but during the Amazon Sale, you can get it for Rs.24999, including bank offers. Read more: Amazon Sale 2023: From iQOO 11 to iQOO Z6 Lite, top price cuts on iQOO smartphones; check them out now

Tecno Camon 20 Premier: It features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8050 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage. It features a 108MP ultra-wide macro lens. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W flash charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.41999, however, you can get it for Rs.27499, including bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A23: It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 25W fast charging. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 50 MP quad rear camera setup and an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor. The smartphone retails for Rs.28990, but at Amazon, you can get it for Rs.19999, including bank offers during the Amazon sale.

Honor 90: It features a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It comes with a 200MP ultra-clear main camera with a 50MP selfie camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.47999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.26999 including bank offers.

Take advantage of the exclusive offers during the Amazon sale before the best smartphones get sold out.

