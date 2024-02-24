 Amazon rolls out Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price cut! Check discounts, offers and more | Mobile News

Amazon rolls out Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price cut! Check discounts, offers and more

A significant price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available on Amazon, making it an ideal time for Samsung enthusiasts to upgrade their smartphones. Know the details of this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 24 2024, 12:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Discover the incredible discounts and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE on Amazon, ensuring you get the best value for your money.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Discover the incredible discounts and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE on Amazon, ensuring you get the best value for your money. (Samsung)

Samsung enthusiasts, rejoice! The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is now available at an incredible discount on Amazon, making it the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone. With a whopping 38 percent price cut, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now priced at just Rs. 49,999, down from its original M.R.P. of Rs. 79,999. This substantial reduction in price presents an excellent opportunity for tech-savvy consumers to get their hands on Samsung's latest flagship device without breaking the bank. Check out all the details below.

Discounts and Offers

In addition to the significant price cut, Amazon is offering a range of discounts and offers to sweeten the deal for potential buyers. Here's a look at some of the exciting offers available:

1. No Cost EMI: Customers can avail themselves of a No Cost EMI option, with EMI starting at just Rs. 2,424. This means you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE without any additional interest charges, making it easier to manage your finances.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Bank Offer: Selected Credit Cards and Debit Cards qualify for an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500. This offer provides further savings on top of the already discounted price of the smartphone, allowing you to maximize your benefits.

3. Partner Offers: Business customers can benefit from exclusive partner offers, including the opportunity to save up to 28 percent on business purchases with a GST invoice. Signing up is free, and you can enjoy significant savings on your Samsung Galaxy S23 FE purchase.

4. Exchange Offer: If you're looking to upgrade from your current smartphone, Amazon is offering an exchange offer that allows you to get up to Rs. 27,000 off on your purchase. Simply trade in your old device to unlock additional savings on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G boasts a range of cutting-edge features, including a premium design, advanced camera capabilities, and powerful performance. With its iconic design heritage, floating camera design, and premium metal finishing, the Galaxy S23 FE is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, its pro-grade camera features, including epic nightography and incredible details, ensure that your photos and videos are always top-notch. With powerful performance, an intelligent display, and a long-lasting battery, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE delivers an exceptional smartphone experience.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 12:46 IST
